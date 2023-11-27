Jewish Spiritual Leaders' Institute Gives Thanks for it's Alumni

JSLI Alumni turned out to respond to survey about current Jewish life engagement and Rabbi Blane was excited to hear what they had been doing since ordination.

NEW YORK, NY, USA, November 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Jewish Spiritual Leaders Institute has ordained 200+ clergy in its 12 years. Rabbi Steve Blane, Dean and Founder, along with his Board of Directors, created an online survey to ascertain what its alumni were doing since receiving ordination and how they were using their titles of Rabbi or Cantor.

The survey was simple and short for respondents who are busy Jewish professionals. JSLI was thrilled that 33% of its alumni responded. When asked, "Are you currently using your title of Rabbi or Cantor in a professional capacity?" 90% responded yes. 59% reported having a pulpit job and 75% are performing Life Cycle events.

Others reported that they were involved in Jewish Leadership, Education, Pastoral Care, High Holiday services, Summer Camps and Assisted Living Institutes to list a few.

The students who attend JSLI bring a wealth of Jewish professional experience with them which adds to the richness of the program. Each class or cohort learns together from the JSLI Teachers and each other. The program is designed for those seeking the Rabbinate as a second career or after a life long pursuit. Rabbi Blane explains, "We offer a pragmatic approach to our students and provide them with the tools to lead and guide modern Jews in the 21st Century, an era when many Jews are unaffiliated or disenfranchised from their roots."

