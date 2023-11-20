Submit Release
SB616 in Sen: Fiscal estimate received - 2023-11-20

WISCONSIN, November 20 - An Act to repeal 565.32 (3) (a) 2. c.; to renumber and amend 71.05 (6) (b) 25.; to amend 71.05 (25m) (c), 71.26 (3) (vm) 2., 71.34 (1k) (p) 2., 71.45 (2) (a) 21. b., 71.64 (6) (b), 71.775 (3) (a) 2. and 565.30 (3) (a) 1.; and to create 71.05 (6) (b) 25. a. and b., 77.54 (71) and 565.30 (3) (a) 3. of the statutes; Relating to: a sales tax exemption for road-building equipment; increasing the income tax withholding threshold for nonresidents; modifying the certification requirement for a qualified opportunity fund; prohibiting certain lottery games; and extending the capital gains exclusion to family members who inherit certain farms organized as a partnership or limited liability company. (FE)

Status: S - Universities and Revenue

Important Actions (newest first)

