Montgomery County Council Seeks Applicants for the Advisory Commission on Policing

MARYLAND, November 20 - For Immediate Release: Monday, November 20, 2023

Deadline to apply is Monday, Dec. 8 at 5 p.m.

ROCKVILLE, Md., Nov. 20, 2023—The Montgomery County Council is seeking applicants to fill 11 public member vacancies on the Advisory Commission on Policing. Applications for the three-year appointments are due by 5 p.m. on Dec. 8, 2023.

The Policing Advisory Commission, established in 2019, has been renamed to the Advisory Commission on Policing (ACP). In addition to renaming the Commission, Expedited Bill 32-23 clarified some of the Commission’s duties. The ACP is responsible for advising the Council on policing matters, recommending legislation or regulation for the Council’s consideration, conducting public outreach for community input, and accepting community feedback.

The Commission consists of 11 public members nominated by the Council, with each Councilmember nominating one member. In addition, the County Executive nominates one youth member (25 years of age or younger) and one young adult member (26-35 years of age). The ACP also has two institutional members. All members must be appointed by the Council, and each member must represent either an individual or a community organization that works within the County. The Commission is required to select a Chair and Vice-Chair from its members. Every new member must participate in an orientation program with a menu of training opportunities determined by the Chair in consultation with staff.

Commission members serve three-year terms without compensation but are eligible for mileage reimbursement and dependent care costs at rates established by the County. The Commission must meet as often as necessary to perform its duties, but not less than six times per year. By July 1st, it must submit an annual report to the Executive and Council detailing its functions, activities, accomplishments, and plans.

Members of the Commission should reflect the diversity of Montgomery County, including a range of races, ethnicities, places of origin, socioeconomic status, age, sex – including on the basis of gender identity or orientation, religion, religious creed, disability, or other characteristics, and geographic location, with emphasis on those who are disproportionately impacted by inequities; have a keen interest and/or expertise in policing matters, and want to deliberate on policy guidelines affecting departmental operations to help identify unintended consequences and develop safeguards to mitigate them.

Cover letter expressing interest, including a resume (no more than 4 pages in length) listing professional and civic experience, home address, telephone number, and email address, should be sent via email to Council.Clerk@montgomerycountymd.gov addressed to Council President Glass, or sent via mail to Council President Glass, County Council Office, 100 Maryland Avenue, Rockville, Maryland 20850. Letters of application must be received no later than 5 p.m. on Dec. 8. It is the Council’s policy not to consider applications received after the deadline. After the closing date, Councilmembers will review the applications and select applicants to interview.

Council staff may request a redacted resume to include as part of the information shared with the public. Any interviews held are open to the public and will be televised.

# # #