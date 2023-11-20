Live Webinar on the LPG Sector: Thursday, November 30, 2023, at 10 a.m. ET

Avance Gas, BW LPG Ltd., Dorian LPG Ltd., and Navigator Holdings Ltd. To Discuss the LPG Sector's Current Trends & Outlook

NEW YORK, Nov. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capital Link will host a complimentary webinar on November 30, 2023, at 10 a.m. Eastern Time on the LPG shipping sector.



Randi Navdal Bekkelund, CFO at Avance Gas Holding Ltd (OSE: AGAS.OL)

Kristian Sorensen, CEO at BW LPG Ltd (OSE: BWLPG.OL)

Theodore B. Young, CFO at Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE: LPG)

Mads Peter Zacho, CEO at Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NVGS)

Jørgen Lian, Head of Shipping Equity Research at DNB Markets



This webinar will provide an analysis of the latest market dynamics, including supply and demand patterns, market fluctuations, and regulatory changes. The panelists will share their perspectives on the key drivers shaping the outlook of the LPG market. From the impact of global geopolitics to market growth, this webinar promises to deliver an engaging conversation to gain insight into the LPG landscape.

The webinar will consist of a roundtable discussion with the moderator and the panelists. It will last for a total of one hour, with 45 minutes allotted for the panel discussion, followed by a 15-minute Q&A session.

Participants can submit questions to the panelists prior to or during the event through the special feature on the event page, or they can email them to us at questions@capitallink.com .

About Avance Gas

Avance Gas operates in the global market for transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). The Company is one of the world's leading owners and operators of very large gas carriers (VLGCs) and operates a fleet of fourteen modern ships including two dual fuel LPG newbuildings for delivery in early 2024 as well as four medium sized gas/ammonia carriers due for delivery in 2025 and 2026.

Avance Gas is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange under the ticker “AGAS”

More information about Avance Gas can be found at www.avancegas.com

About BW LPG

BW LPG is the world’s leading owner and operator of LPG vessels, owning and operating Very Large Gas Carriers (VLGC) with a total carrying capacity of over 3 million CBM. With five decades of operating experience in LPG shipping, experienced employees and an in-house LPG trading division, BW LPG offers an integrated, flexible, and reliable service to customers.

BW LPG is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange under the ticker BW LPG

More information about BW LPG can be found at www.bwlpg.com

BW LPG is associated with BW Group, a leading global maritime company involved in shipping, floating infrastructure, deepwater oil & gas production, and new sustainable technologies. Founded in 1955 by Sir YK Pao, BW controls a fleet of over 490 vessels transporting oil, gas and dry commodities, with its 200 LNG and LPG ships constituting the largest gas fleet in the world. In the renewables space, the group has investments in solar, wind, batteries, biofuels and water treatment.

About Dorian LPG Ltd.

Dorian LPG is a liquefied petroleum gas shipping company and a leading owner and operator of modern VLGCs. Dorian LPG's fleet currently consists of twenty-five modern VLGCs, including four dual-fuel LPG vessels. Dorian LPG has offices in Stamford, Connecticut, USA; Copenhagen, Denmark; and Athens, Greece.

Dorian LPG common stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “LPG”.

More information about Dorian LPG can be found at www.dorianlpg.com

About Navigator Gas

Navigator Holdings Ltd. (described herein as “Navigator Gas” or the “Company”) is the owner and operator of the world’s largest fleet of handysize liquefied gas carriers and a global leader in the seaborne transportation services of petrochemical gases, such as ethylene and ethane, liquefied petroleum gas (“LPG”) and ammonia and owns a 50% share, through a joint venture, in an ethylene export marine terminal at Morgan’s Point, Texas on the Houston Ship Channel, USA. Navigator Gas’ fleet consists of 56 semi- or fully-refrigerated liquefied gas carriers, 25 of which are ethylene and ethane capable. The Company plays a vital role in the liquefied gas supply chain for energy companies, industrial consumers and commodity traders, with its sophisticated vessels providing an efficient and reliable ‘floating pipeline’ between the parties, connecting the world today, creating a sustainable tomorrow.

Navigator Gas’ common stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “NVGS”.

More information about Navigator Gas can be found at www.navigatorgas.com

