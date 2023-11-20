Maryland State Police Arrest Montgomery County Man Following Assault In October

November 20, 2023

(ROCKVILLE, MD) – Maryland State Police arrested a Montgomery County man recently following an assault that occurred in October.

The suspect is identified as Jeremy Orellana, 21, of Gaithersburg, Maryland. Orellana is charged with second-degree assault, robbery, theft, and traffic charges related to a hit-and-run crash that occurred on Thursday, October 26. Earlier this month, Orellana was arrested and transported to the Montgomery County Detention Center.

Shortly before 6 p.m. on October 26, troopers from the Maryland State Police Rockville Barrack responded to the area of northbound I-270, south of Shady Grove Road, for the report of a two-vehicle crash with a possible assault. Upon arrival on the scene, troopers made contact with a female victim, who was the driver of a Mazda CX-3 involved in the crash. According to a preliminary investigation, the female victim was traveling northbound on I-270 when her vehicle was struck in the rear by a Ford transit van. She pulled over to the side of the road, where the driver, later identified as Orellana, walked up to her and while attempting to exchange information, assaulted her and then fled the scene. In addition to the assault, Orellana also stole money and other property from the victim.

The victim was taken to Adventist HealthCare Germantown Emergency Center in Germantown, Maryland for treatment of injuries related to the assault.

The Maryland State Police Rockville Barrack is leading the investigation. This case remains under investigation.

Jeremy Orellana

CONTACT: Office of Media Communications, msp.media@maryland.gov