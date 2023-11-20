Scaling Up Your Community Outreach When Every Minute Matters November 20, 2023 | 12:45 PM EST Learn more about Scaling Up Your Community Outreach When Every Minute Matters

Before a weather emergency – like a blizzard or heat wave – there's nothing more important than keeping older adults informed about what to expect, how to prepare, and how you can help.



Aging services providers, like Chautauqua County Office for Aging Services, are doing it quickly and efficiently, saving on staff time when every minute counts, thanks to a partnership among NYSOFA, the Association on Aging in New York (AgingNY), and Blooming Health.



With Blooming Health, Chautauqua County is reaching approximately 8,000 older adults with instantaneous broadcasts. They're providing critical information and updates about weather emergencies, including air quality warnings during this past summer’s wildfires, as well as promoting events like upcoming vaccination clinics and sending reminders to home-delivered meal clients about scheduled closures. The county is able to reach older adults where they are via text messages, landline voice calls, emails, and in their preferred language (with over 70 non-English options).



Read the Blooming Health Community Outreach Playbook here to learn more about these and other use cases that are helping Area Agencies on Aging (AAA) to:

Alert the public about emergencies or upcoming deadlines for program benefits



Coordinate volunteer scheduling



Conduct community and program assessment surveys to meet state and federal requirements

