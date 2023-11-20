Mountain America Credit Union’s Talent Acquisition Team Earns Coveted Accolades

Mountain America’s Talent Acquisition team honored with North American Candidate Experience and OnConferences Icon awards

SANDY, Utah, Nov. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mountain America Credit Union is proud to announce that its Talent Acquisition team has been recognized with two prestigious awards, underscoring its commitment to excellence and innovation in the world of recruiting.

Mountain America Credit Union's Talent Acquisition team earned accolades for its relentless pursuit of excellence and innovation in the realm of recruitment and candidate experience. The team’s dedication to creating a best-in-class candidate experience is being celebrated with two remarkable awards: the 2023 North American Candidate Experience (CandE) Award and the 2023 OnConferences (OnCon) Icon Award.

The CandE Award, presented by Talent Board, is an honor bestowed upon organizations that stand out for their exceptional candidate experience. The award recognizes Mountain America’s commitment to candidates and the recruitment process, reflecting the credit union’s values and professionalism. By prioritizing the candidate experience, Mountain America has built positive relationships, earned respect, and attracted top-tier talent. This commitment has proven to be a competitive advantage and has contributed to the credit union's success in hiring the best candidates.

“We're honored to receive the CandE Award and be recognized for our dedication to enhancing the candidate experience,” said Margaret Mathis, director of talent acquisition at Mountain America Credit Union. “This award is a testament to our team's hard work and commitment to our candidates, and it inspires us to continue striving for excellence in our recruitment efforts.”

The CandE Award is granted to organizations that excel in the assessment of candidate feedback through surveys and continuous improvement of the candidate experience. The Talent Acquisition team collaborated with Talent Board to conduct extensive surveys and self-assessments, and Mountain America proudly secured the 42nd position on the CandE Award list for the North American region. The credit union was celebrated during a virtual ceremony on November 2, 2023, highlighting the team’s exceptional efforts in the field.

Talent Board is a nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting and benchmarking research on candidate experience quality. These awards are based on comprehensive evaluations, including employer surveys and targeted candidate surveys. The winners are chosen based on candidates’ feedback across key data points, such as overall candidate experience rating, likelihood to apply again, likelihood to refer others, and willingness to strengthen the relationship with the employer through subsequent applications, referrals, and purchases when applicable.

In addition to the CandE Award, Mountain America's Talent Acquisition team has also been recognized with the 2023 OnCon Icon Award. The OnCon Icon Awards, presented by OnConferences, is an inaugural team awards event that celebrates excellence in the world of talent acquisition. Mountain America Credit Union has been selected as one of the Top 50 Talent Acquisition Teams. These awards are determined through public voting, where teams demonstrating a mix of success and positive organizational impact, thought leadership, innovation in projects, and exceptional leadership are recognized.

“These honors are a testament to the dedication and innovative spirit of our talent acquisition team,” said Trent Savage, senior vice president and chief human resources officer at Mountain America Credit Union. “This recognition highlights their contributions and the positive impact they bring to our organization. We are truly honored to have them as part of our team.”

The OnCon Icon Awards are peer- and community-voted awards that reflect the observations of both the community and organizations. These awards celebrate some of the top individuals and teams globally, recognizing their outstanding contributions and innovative approaches in their respective fields.

OnConferences is a community of top CMO, CHRO, General Counsel, CTO/CIO, COO, CFO, CISO, L&D, Talent Acquisition, and Data & Analytics executives. Members represent the highest-level executive in one of the above categories or report directly to that person. Members are cross-industry and generally enterprise level or fast-growing midsized organizations.

The awards received by the Talent Acquisition team underscore Mountain America's commitment to excellence in all aspects of its operations.

About Mountain America Credit Union

With more than 1 million members and $18 billion in assets, Mountain America Credit Union helps its members define and achieve their financial dreams. Mountain America provides consumers and businesses with a variety of convenient, flexible products and services, as well as sound, timely advice. Members enjoy access to secure, cutting-edge mobile-banking technology, over 100 branches across six states, and more than 50,000 surcharge-free ATMs. Mountain America—guiding you forward. Learn more at macu.com.

