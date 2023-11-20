It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Deep Dish! Lou Malnati’s Makes Your Holiday Gifting and Entertaining Legendary

Whether stocking your freezer with crowd-pleasing Chicago pizza for last minute holiday gatherings or stepping up your food gift game, Lou Malnati’s has you covered with nationwide shipping of its most popular pizzas and fellow Windy City iconic foods via TastesOfChicago.com

CHICAGO, Nov. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- It’s officially the most wonderful time of the year, and Lou Malnati’s – the cherished Chicago pizza brand known for its buttery-crust deep-dish pizza – has customers covered coast to coast with delicious Chicago-style pizza and mouth watering selections from fellow Windy City giants available for nationwide shipping via Tastes of Chicago . Whether you are looking for something special to serve last minute holiday guests or want to break away from traditional gifts for friends and family, Lou Malnati’s and its e-commerce platform, Tastes of Chicago, have something to make everyone on your list happy.



“The holidays are a time to gather with friends and family, and nothing brings people together like Lou Malnati’s legendary deep dish pizza,” said Marc Malnati, owner of Lou Malnati's. “As many Windy City natives who have moved away can attest, Lou Malnati’s is a go to when making the trip back home to visit family during the holidays. Be it a Chicagoan who can’t be home to celebrate the season and wants a taste of home, or someone looking to share iconic Chicago-style deep dish with guests, we have something for everyone to savor over the holidays.”

This holiday season, Lou Malnati’s is offering its best-selling classic deep dish pizzas with any array of classic toppings – like cheese, sausage, pepperoni, veggie, and spinach – alongside other delicious and beloved specialties, including:

Lou Malnati’s x Portillo’s Italian Beef Deep Dish Pizza – Lou Malnati’s teams up with fellow Windy City Giant, Portillo’s , to create the most Chi-conic pizza to ever pizza. Available while supplies last with either Portillo’s homemade sweet peppers or its hot giardiniera for a spicy kick, the Lou Malnati’s x Portillo’s Deep Dish Pizza features Malnati’s flaky, buttery pizza crust, vine ripened plum tomatoes and Wisconsin mozzarella cheese, topped with Portillo’s slow-roasted, thin-sliced Italian Beef.

– Following a successful limited time run earlier this year, the fan favorite combination sausage and pepperoni deep dish pizza will be available during the holiday season. Chicago Thin Crust Pizza – Previously only available in restaurants, Lou’s Chicago Thin Crust features Lou’s signature buttery flaky crust and choice of edge-to-edge toppings under melty Wisconsin cheese. Be sure to cut it properly – square pieces only!



Lou Malnati’s assortment of Chicago-style pizzas are available via TastesOfChicago.com in combination packs that can be mixed and matched to suit everyone’s preferences. In addition, Tastes of Chicago customers can browse delicious offerings from other Chicago food legends such as Portillo’s , Vienna Beef , Garrett Popcorn Shop , Eli’s Cheesecake , Wow Bao , and many more.

For more information about Lou Malnati’s, place an order for nationwide home delivery of its famed Chicago-style pizza and browse Taste of Chicago’s complete lineup of Windy City culinary favorites, please visit TastesOfChicago.com .

ABOUT LOU MALNATI’S

Considered the oldest family name in Chicago pizza, Lou Malnati’s Pizzeria is a family-owned company famous for deep dish pizza and staying true to the original Chicago-style pizza recipe. The company stresses consistency in quality, service, and food, offered in a unique environment by a staff that is committed to one another, the customer, and the community. Lou Malnati’s is passionate about pizza, people and proud to support the local communities they serve one deep dish at a time. There are more than 75 locations in the Chicagoland area, Arizona, Indiana and Wisconsin. A member of the Malnati family has been running the business since it started in 1971. The Malnati’s signature deep dish is made from a secret family recipe that has been handed down through four generations. The Passion Runs Deep. For the latest dish, visit https://www.loumalnatis.com/ .

ABOUT TASTES OF CHICAGO

Established in 1997 by Lou Malnati’s, the most legendary family name in Chicago deep dish pizza, Tastes of Chicago curates Chicago’s best food offerings from restaurateurs and brands and delivers them nationwide through its website. Spanning famous food categories such as Deep Dish Pizza, Hot Dogs, Italian Beef, Seafood & Pasta, Steaks, BBQ, Desserts, Gourmet Popcorn and more, Tastes of Chicago delivers hometown heroes like Lou Malnati’s, Portillo’s, Eli's Cheesecake and Garrett Popcorn Shops, as well as rising local favorites like Brown Sugar Bakery and Wow Bao. With curated packages and subscriptions to suit any palate and budget, Tastes of Chicago brings the Windy City’s rich history, proud culture and iconic eats directly to your doorstep. The perfect gift for your favorite foodie, Chicago lover, client or yourself, Tastes of Chicago allows everyone to conveniently create a special moment at home that only the best Chicago food can offer. For more information, visit https://www.tastesofchicago.com/ .

