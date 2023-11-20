Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,392 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 452,547 in the last 365 days.

HMC Farms Recalls Whole Peaches, Plums, and Nectarines

The Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) is advising consumers that HMC Farms is recalling peaches, plums, and nectarines sold in retail stores between May 1 and November 15, 2022, and between May 1 and November 15, 2023.

The fruit is being recalled because it has the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy people may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain, and diarrhea. Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

The recalled fruit was distributed nationwide and sold at retail stores. This recall includes only conventionally grown fruit. No organic fruit is being recalled.

The recalled peaches have been linked to an outbreak of Listeriosis that has resulted in eleven illnesses.

Although the recalled fruit is no longer available in retail stores, consumers may have frozen the recalled fruit at home for later use. Consumers are urged to check their freezers for the recalled fruit, not consume it, and discard it.

###

You just read:

HMC Farms Recalls Whole Peaches, Plums, and Nectarines

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more