HMC Farms Recalls Whole Peaches, Plums, and Nectarines

The Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) is advising consumers that HMC Farms is recalling peaches, plums, and nectarines sold in retail stores between May 1 and November 15, 2022, and between May 1 and November 15, 2023.

The fruit is being recalled because it has the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy people may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain, and diarrhea. Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

The recalled fruit was distributed nationwide and sold at retail stores. This recall includes only conventionally grown fruit. No organic fruit is being recalled.

The recalled peaches have been linked to an outbreak of Listeriosis that has resulted in eleven illnesses.

Although the recalled fruit is no longer available in retail stores, consumers may have frozen the recalled fruit at home for later use. Consumers are urged to check their freezers for the recalled fruit, not consume it, and discard it.

