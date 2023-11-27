Electro Scan (UK) Ltd. Completes Sewer Condition Assessment For Dŵr Cymru Welsh Water
Electro Scan announces completion of another project for Dŵr Cymru Welsh Water using its advanced next generation machine-intelligent solution to assess sewage pipelines in the Village of Wick, overcoming inaccuracies of legacy CCTV cameras.
Defects in new and existing Vitrified Clay Pipe (VCP) are easily found and measured using Electro Scan technology, missed by traditional CCTV cameras.
Electro Scan's project for Dŵr Cymru Welsh Water was completed in the small village of Wick in the Vale of Glamorgan in Wales, located approximately 2.4 km (1.5 miles) from the coast.
Sewer Condition Assessment Conducted in South Wales Overcomes Weaknesses Using Traditional Inspection Methods
Electro Scan (UK) Ltd. was tasked with performing a sewer condition assessment in the small village of Wick, located in Vale of Glamorgan. Located approximately 2.4km (1.5mi) from the coast, Electro Scan's machine-intelligent sewer assessment technology was used to identify ground water infiltration and highlight problem areas.
The project was led by Electro Scan UK's Field Technician, Adam Dobedoe, and assisted by Electro Scan UK's Head of Water Projects, Adam Clarke.
This was the thirteenth project completed for Dŵr Cymru Welsh Water by Electro Scan (UK) Ltd.
In 2021, due to the rapid adoption of its technology in the UK, a new Electro Scan Service Centre was opened in Swindon 56 km (35 miles) west-northwest of Reading and the same distance east-northeast of Bristol.
Electro Scan has conducted multiple sewer condition projects over the last 3 years for Dŵr Cymru Welsh Water helping them tackle continuing and growing infiltration problem faced by all water companies in the United Kingdom.
Brad Weston, Managing Director of Electro Scan (UK) Ltd. said, "It's great to complete another project for Dŵr Cymru Welsh Water and help them identify potential problem areas."
All landowners were notified prior to commencing field work and field safety was maintained in accordance with Dŵr Cymru Welsh Water standard & practices."
In contrast to traditional high resolution Closed-Circuit Television (CCTV) cameras, Electro Scan uses its patented Low Voltage Electric Resistance Testing technology.
Using a focused array of electric current, equivalent to six (6) AA batteries, Electro Scan can precisely locate any crack, bad joint, or improperly connected junction that may leak rainwater or groundwater into a pipe (i.e., infiltration) or unexpectedly release of sewage out of a pipe (i.e., exfiltration) into rivers, streams, or lakes.
"It was great completing my first project with Dŵr Cymru Welsh Water after starting with company six months ago," stated Adam Dobedoe, Field Technician, Electro Scan (UK) Ltd. "I usually work on the UK's south coast, so it was great to hit a new area."
Focused Electrode Leak Location (FELL) was recommended based on its ability to assess sewer mains without the need for bypass pumping and the availability of equipment to do off-road surveys without requiring a van or truck.
FELL also correctly assess the watertightness of each joint, not able by even the highest resolution cameras that have been in widespread use since the 1950s.
Electro Scan (UK) Ltd. recently exceeded 100km of project work for UK-based Southern Water, where it has worked both directly for the water company and UK contractors Cappagh Browne and Clancy Group.
Projects are currently underway in the United Kingdom, European Union, United Arab Emirates, and Saudi Arabia, led by Electro Scan's UK Team.
Earlier this year, Electro Scan Inc. reported it had surpassed finding its 600,000th leak using its award winning technology, not dependent on human data interpretation of results and not dependent on legacy audio or visual inspection techniques.
About Dŵr Cymru Welsh Water
Dŵr Cymru Welsh Water (DCWW) is a not-for-profit company which supplies drinking water and wastewater services to most of Wales and parts of western England. In 2001 DCWW became a not-for-profit organisation with no shareholders, serving a population of 3 million, 800 treatment works, 2,000 pumping stations, and 26,500 kilometers (16.500 miles) of sewers.
About Electro Scan (UK) Ltd.
Electro Scan (UK) Ltd. is a wholly owned subsidiary of U.S.-based Electro Scan Inc., a leading supplier of machine-intelligent pipeline assessment, location, and quality assurance products and services for the water & wastewater pipeline industry. The company designs, develops, and markets proprietary equipment, delivering field services and SaaS-based cloud applications that automatically locate, measure, and report leaks typically not found by legacy inspection methods. Electro Scan is also the exclusive developer and manufacturer of SWORDFISH; the world's first machine-intelligent hand tool able to locate buried lead pipe.
HASHTAGS
