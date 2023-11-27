Electro Scan (UK) Ltd. Completes Sewer Condition Assessment For Dŵr Cymru Welsh Water

Electro Scan announces completion of another project for Dŵr Cymru Welsh Water using its advanced next generation machine-intelligent solution to assess sewage pipelines in the Village of Wick, overcoming inaccuracies of legacy CCTV cameras.

Sign located in the Village of Broughton, nearby Wick.

Defects in new and existing Vitrified Clay Pipe (VCP) are easily found and measured using Electro Scan technology, missed by traditional CCTV cameras.

Electro Scan's project for Dŵr Cymru Welsh Water was completed in the small village of Wick in the Vale of Glamorgan in Wales, located approximately 2.4 km (1.5 miles) from the coast.