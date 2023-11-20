Submit Release
MK Nature Center's annual bird seed sale coming Dec. 1 and 2

The MK Nature Center will host its 17th annual bird seed sale on Dec. 1 and 2. Come and stock up on food for your favorite backyard birds! Proceeds from this event benefit educational programs and day-to-day operations at the nature center.

High-quality bird seed — including black-oil sunflower, dove and quail mix, nyjer thistle and other varieties — are provided through a partnership with Wild Birds Unlimited of Boise, a long-time supporter of this event.

