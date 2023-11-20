The MK Nature Center will host its 17th annual bird seed sale on Dec. 1 and 2. Come and stock up on food for your favorite backyard birds! Proceeds from this event benefit educational programs and day-to-day operations at the nature center.
High-quality bird seed — including black-oil sunflower, dove and quail mix, nyjer thistle and other varieties — are provided through a partnership with Wild Birds Unlimited of Boise, a long-time supporter of this event.
You just read:
MK Nature Center's annual bird seed sale coming Dec. 1 and 2
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.