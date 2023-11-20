HIP Video Promo Presents: ALYKXX premieres his brand new music video "VIBE" on The Hype Magazine.com

Jamaican born performer ALYKXX releases impressive new single "VIBE"

MIAMI, FL, USA, November 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Raised in the flashing lights of New York City, the Jamaican-born performer and songwriter lives for nights that end in sunrises. He’s like Pitbull but with actual sex appeal and killer dance moves. After a move to LA early on, ALYKXX hopped on tour with Salt-N-Pepa, learning what it takes to run a long-term successful hip-hop and dance music outfit. Globetrotting landed him in London for a spell where he painted the streets and absorbed a more international sound. Now laying roots in Miami, ALYKXX is making an impact with his multifaceted sound and emotional lyricism that captures all club life's energy, seduction, and heartbreak.

Already garnering countless spins on Miami’s 103.5 The Beat, ALYKXX’s banger “VIBE” owns its appropriate title. Over a fat smack of 808s provided by producer K Quick, ALYKXX rattles off his manifesto for a perfect night of evanescence and bliss. After a seductive first minute, the song steps into a heavier club vibe with piercing synths and pounding beats. ALYKXX also takes it up a notch, spitting his complex lines with an impressive flow. So, the title ended up being happily misleading—because it’s two vibes for the price of one on ALYKXX’s new single “VIBE”.

And the music video for “VIBE” keeps pace with the ferocity of the song. Directed by Orin, the flick follows ALYKXX gradually transitioning from rum-sipping janitor at a Brooklyn boxing gym… to full-on Gucci-dripping club god, leading a well-choreographed pack of devotees in a seductive bash over his gleaming Mercedes Benz.

