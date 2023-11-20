Submit Release
November 20, 2023 - Attorney General Miyares Prosecutes Fauquier County Puppy Mill

Attorney General Miyares Prosecutes Fauquier County Puppy Mill

~Irina Barrett, of Fauquier, was found guilty of animal cruelty~

 

RICHMOND, VA – Attorney General Jason Miyares today announced that a Fauquier County jury found Irina Barrett guilty of 60 counts of misdemeanor animal cruelty.

Barrett will be sentenced in February of 2024.

"Our animal cruelty laws exist to protect pets from a life of abuse and neglect. I'm thrilled that this heartbreaking story has a happy ending because of the hard work and dedication of my office," said Attorney General Miyares.

In January of 2020, the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant after learning about the gross neglect of an 8 month old Doberman Puppy. The puppy, name Yeva, had been deprived of food and veterinary treatment. After searching Barrett’s residence, authorities found 75 other Dobermans and French Bull dogs living in deplorable conditions, with serious health issues.

The Fauquier SPCA has cared for the abused dogs since January of 2020.

The case was prosecuted by Michelle Welch, Senior Assistant Attorney General and Kelci Block, Assistant Attorney General from the Attorney’s General Animal Law Unit

The Attorney General would like to thank the Fauquier Sheriff’s Office, the Fauquier Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office, the Fauquier SPCA, the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, Warrenton Regional Laboratory, the Virginia Department of Forensic Science, and the Baltimore County Police Department, Baltimore County Animal Services and Stafford Sheriff’s Office for their assistance in this case.

