Revolutionizing Reputation - GetDandy Review Technology Hits Milestone in Eliminating 60,000 Unfair Reviews

Irvine, California, Nov. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GetDandy, an online reputation management software suite, is celebrating a milestone of 60,000 fraudulent reviews removed for its business clients across the United States.



In a world where online reviews play a major role in customers’ purchasing decisions, GetDandy ensures that businesses only get feedback from legitimate sources and that misleading reviews or reviews left in bad faith are removed from aggregator websites. By achieving its latest milestone, GetDandy has cemented itself as the one-stop shop for reputation management that business owners can trust and rely on.

GetDandy’s client list boasts big names from a wide variety of industries such as healthcare, dental, real estate, home services, retail, legal, financial services, hospitality, automotive, restaurants, insurance, personal services, and more. The full range of features offered in its reputation management software suite includes review removal, review aggregation, reputation monitoring, review generation, surveys, reporting, guest feedback QR codes, automated review replies, and more. All the company’s services are easily accessible in a single unified dashboard that makes reputation management simpler and easier than ever.

The company makes available several case studies on its website sharing facts about how it has removed bad reviews for its clients quickly spurring an impressive turnaround of their online reputations. For example, GetDandy helped River Edge Inn, a premier hotel in the majestic Great Smoky Mountains of Tennessee, remove over 60 negative reviews and generate numerous positive reviews with its platform. REI’s profile was able to jump over one-half of an average star rating (3.5 to 4.1) and it recorded a substantial increase in schedule requests. The use of GetDandy’s dashboard also saved the hotel 10 staff hours per week.

The CEO for GetDandy says, “Over 60,000 reviews removed later, GetDandy is as smart and powerful as ever to help our clients rebuild their online reputations on the backs of fair reviews that accurately reflect the service delivered. Fake reviews, such as those written by unreasonable customers, disgruntled employees, or unscrupulous competitors, can tank the amount of inquiries and interest that a business receives. With GetDandy’s automated reputation monitoring solutions, we are able to fight the tide of these negative reviews and show your true service track record to potential customers. We know just how hard you work to provide for and take care of your customers. With GetDandy, you can make sure that your online reputation reflects that. To find out more, visit https://www.mercurynews.com/2023/08/15/getdandy-the-first-ai-powered-reputation-automation-platform/.”

GetDandy features AI & ML Driven Automated Review Dispute and Removal that helps businesses programmatically dispute and remove bad reviews from major review sites like Google, TripAdvisor, Facebook, and more. Moreover, with its AI Powered Automated Review Reply feature, business owners never have to write a manual reply to a review again. The company uses AI-powered technology to automatically write replies for its clients using local SEO optimization so that each reply seems authentic, personal, and unique.

The reputation management software also makes it easy for businesses to counteract the nefarious reviews by boosting feedback from customers who have had a positive experience. Using QR codes to gather customer information, obtain guest feedback, and collect and publish new positive reviews on autopilot, the few negative reviews that a business receives are drowned out in the overwhelmingly positive feedback they get from the rest of whom they serve.

Several business owners have let their approval of GetDandy’s services known in their testimonials for the company. Edward Sclafani, owner of Northside Grill & Sushi says, “I’m vouching that the work Dandy has done to eliminate bad reviews from our sites has worked. Yelp, Google, TripAdvisor – a big improvement, and I’m really happy about it. The job gets done. They do get it done. Very happy about it.”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FcuKK2rnuV4

Readers are urged to find out more about GetDandy by visiting its website.

Bri Nicole