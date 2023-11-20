CyberdomeUSA awarded Minority Business of the Year 2023 by 1Si (One Southern Indiana)

On Nov 16, 2023, CyberdomeUSA was awarded the Minority Business of the Year at the ONCE AWARDS ceremony hosted by 1SI in Elizabeth IN.

CLARKSVILLE, IN, USA, November 20, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- On Nov 16, 2023, CyberdomeUSA was awarded the Minority Business of the Year at the ONCE AWARDS ceremony hosted by 1SI ( One Southern Indiana ). The recognition reflects company’s diversity in leadership and global expertise in emerging digital technologies, which bolster their comprehensive end-to-end cybersecurity solutions for protecting your business assets and operations. In this process the company is catalyzing the regional economy by adding a new generation of local vocational digital workforce. Its fully operational Cyber Academy conducts various kinds of cyber training. This also helps retain our local talent locally.“We are greatly honored and humbled by this recognition from the community, customers, and supporters”, said Mr. Suresh Sharma, the CEO of CyberdomeUSA.Further, as a tenant of the Clark’s Landing facility (formerly the Colgate building) in Clarksville IN, CyberdomeUSA is pleased to announce that the historic Colgate Clock (the second largest in North America) has been made functional and begun to light up our night skyline. This iconic landmark can be seen from a broad area of the Louisville metro across the Ohio river. A ceremonial dedication of the restored clock will be held in December 2023 to commemorate the occasion.Cyberdome America LLC dba CyberdomeUSA was founded in early 2022 with offices in Clarksville IN, Jeffersonville IN, and Louisville KY. The company and has been diligently transforming the "cross-roads region” by creating and upskilling next generation of high-tech jobs essential to meet the rapidly emerging cybersecurity needs of businesses and industry. Having established active talent pipelines with regional schools, colleges, and universities, CyberdomeUSA is now serving several industries including Financial Services, Banking, Insurance, Fintech, Healthcare, Transportation, Logistics, Smart Manufacturing, Food & Beverage, and Critical Public Infrastructure of towns, cities, and counties. For more info, please see: https://www.cyberdomeusa.com/