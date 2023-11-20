National Parliament approved RAEOA and Ataúro Island legal-administrative qualification law amendments
News Provided By
November 20, 2023, 16:36 GMT
You just read:
National Parliament approved RAEOA and Ataúro Island legal-administrative qualification law amendments
News Provided By
November 20, 2023, 16:36 GMT
Distribution channels:
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.
Contact
More From This Source
National Parliament approved RAEOA and Ataúro Island legal-administrative qualification law amendments
Minister Agio Pereira meets with officials from the Parliament and Government of the Northern Territory of Australia to ...View All Stories From This Source