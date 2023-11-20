N.C. Coastal Reserve to hold fall local advisory committee meetings
The N.C. Coastal Reserve and National Estuarine Research Reserve will hold fall local advisory committee meetings Dec. 4-14 for the following reserve sites. All meetings are open to the public.
Zeke’s Island Reserve
December 4 at 11:00 a.m.
Fort Fisher Recreation Area – Education Room
1000 Loggerhead Road, Kure Beach
Masonboro Island Reserve
December 7 at 1:00 p.m.
UNCW Center for Marine Science –
Habitat Conference Room
5600 Marvin K. Moss Lane, Wilmington
Permuda Island Reserve **Virtual**
December 5 at 10:00 a.m.
Join meeting online
Meeting number: 2445 732 8693
Password: LAC2023
Bald Head Woods Reserve
December 12 at 11:00 a.m.
Bald Head Island Conservancy
700 Federal Road, Bald Head Island
Rachel Carson Reserve
December 5 at 3:00 p.m.
NOAA Beaufort Laboratory
Administration Building
101 Pivers Island Rd, Beaufort
Buxton Woods Reserve
December 12 at 2:00 p.m.
Fessenden Center
46830 Highway 12, Buxton
Emily and Richardson Preyer Buckridge Reserve
December 6 at 10:00 a.m.
Pocosin Lakes NWR Main Office
205 S. Ludington Dr., Columbia
Currituck Banks Reserve
December 13 at 1:00 p.m.
Outer Banks Center for Wildlife Education
1160 Village Lane, Corolla
Bird Island Reserve
December 6 at 10:00 a.m.
Sunset Beach Town Hall – Conference Room
700 Sunset Boulevard North, Sunset Beach
Kitty Hawk Woods Reserve
December 14 at 2:00 p.m.
Kitty Hawk Town Hall
101 Veterans Memorial Dr., Kitty Hawk
Local advisory committees consist of citizens and representatives from community organizations, government agencies, and non-governmental partner organizations who provide the Division of Coastal Management’s Coastal Reserve and National Estuarine Research Reserve staff with guidance and feedback regarding program activities and management of the reserve sites.
The North Carolina Division of Coastal Management, a division of the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality, works to protect, conserve and manage North Carolina's coastal resources in the 20 coastal counties. The N.C. Coastal Reserve and National Estuarine Research Reserve Program protects natural areas for education, research, and compatible traditional uses. Since its creation in 1989, the program has preserved more than 44,000 acres of unique coastal environments at 10 sites along the coast.
