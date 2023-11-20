N.C. Coastal Reserve to hold fall local advisory committee meetings

The N.C. Coastal Reserve and National Estuarine Research Reserve will hold fall local advisory committee meetings Dec. 4-14 for the following reserve sites. All meetings are open to the public. Zeke’s Island Reserve

December 4 at 11:00 a.m.

Fort Fisher Recreation Area – Education Room

1000 Loggerhead Road, Kure Beach

Masonboro Island Reserve

December 7 at 1:00 p.m.

UNCW Center for Marine Science –

Habitat Conference Room

5600 Marvin K. Moss Lane, Wilmington

Permuda Island Reserve **Virtual**

December 5 at 10:00 a.m.

Join meeting online

Meeting number: 2445 732 8693

Password: LAC2023

Bald Head Woods Reserve

December 12 at 11:00 a.m.

Bald Head Island Conservancy

700 Federal Road, Bald Head Island

Rachel Carson Reserve

December 5 at 3:00 p.m.

NOAA Beaufort Laboratory

Administration Building

101 Pivers Island Rd, Beaufort

Buxton Woods Reserve

December 12 at 2:00 p.m.

Fessenden Center

46830 Highway 12, Buxton

Emily and Richardson Preyer Buckridge Reserve

December 6 at 10:00 a.m.

Pocosin Lakes NWR Main Office

205 S. Ludington Dr., Columbia

Currituck Banks Reserve

December 13 at 1:00 p.m.

Outer Banks Center for Wildlife Education

1160 Village Lane, Corolla

Bird Island Reserve

December 6 at 10:00 a.m.

Sunset Beach Town Hall – Conference Room

700 Sunset Boulevard North, Sunset Beach

Kitty Hawk Woods Reserve

December 14 at 2:00 p.m.

Kitty Hawk Town Hall

101 Veterans Memorial Dr., Kitty Hawk



Local advisory committees consist of citizens and representatives from community organizations, government agencies, and non-governmental partner organizations who provide the Division of Coastal Management’s Coastal Reserve and National Estuarine Research Reserve staff with guidance and feedback regarding program activities and management of the reserve sites.

The North Carolina Division of Coastal Management, a division of the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality, works to protect, conserve and manage North Carolina's coastal resources in the 20 coastal counties. The N.C. Coastal Reserve and National Estuarine Research Reserve Program protects natural areas for education, research, and compatible traditional uses. Since its creation in 1989, the program has preserved more than 44,000 acres of unique coastal environments at 10 sites along the coast.

