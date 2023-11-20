Rishi Sunak’s reshuffle should be the last big one before the election

Sunak has promoted some new faces to government

While much of the focus was on the return of David Cameron, Sunak also added some fresher faces to his frontbench. Nine new ministers were appointed from the 2019 intake, meaning that a quarter of the government frontbench in the Commons is drawn from that cohort, up from 16% at the beginning of his premiership.

This promotion of rising talent was at least partly facilitated by increasing the number of the most junior ministers, with a net total of three new parliamentary under secretary of state roles created in the reshuffle.

While there was a small rise in the proportions of women at cabinet and minister of state level, the proportion of women across the entire government actually fell, declining from 31% to 29%. Notably, every female minister was removed from the Ministry of Defence and the Department for Transport.

Promotion of new talent inevitably involves the loss of existing ministers. While significant churn was avoided at cabinet level, the junior ranks saw a significant number of ministers moving portfolios or leaving government altogether. This is bad news for government, contributing to a loss of critical knowledge and momentum across government. Churn was particularly high in certain departments, with four out of the six Treasury ministers newly appointed at this reshuffle.