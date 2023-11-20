Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,336 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 452,492 in the last 365 days.

Gov. Spencer J. Cox and Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson: Schedule for Nov. 20-24, 2023


**Events labeled Media Access indicate that an event is open to media. Events labeled Media Availability indicates that an event is open to the media and that a media Q&A is planned.** 

**Please note that if a remote surge day is called, the governor and lieutenant governor’s schedules may change. 

Gov. Spencer J. Cox’s Schedule 

Nov. 20-24, 2023 

**The governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change** 

Monday, Nov. 20 

8:30  a.m. Interview Seventh District Court judicial candidates 

Location: Governor’s Office 

10:15 a.m. Speak at Life Sciences press conference 

Location: 1001 S. 4800 West, Salt Lake City 

MEDIA AVAILABILITY 

11:15 a.m. Meet with Redge Johnson, PLPCO 

Location: Governor’s Office 

1 p.m. Hold budget discussion 

Location: Rampton Room 

2 p.m. Speak at University of Utah announcement 

Location: Kingsbury Hall, University of Utah 

MEDIA AVAILABILITY

2:45 p.m. Hold budget discussion 

Location: Rampton Room 

3:45 p.m. Meet with Commissioner Jess Anderson, Department of Public Safety 

Location: Governor’s Office 

4 p.m. Meet with Department of Public Safety 

Location: Governor’s Office 

4:30 p.m. Meet with rural commissioners 

Location: Governor’s Office 

Tuesday, Nov. 21

8:30 a.m. Speak at IOC Future Host Commission

Location: Virtual meeting 

10:15 a.m. Interview Seventh District Court judicial candidates 

Location: Governor’s Office 

12 p.m. Speak at Light the World Giving Machines opening

Location: City Creek Center 

MEDIA AVAILABILITY

1:30 p.m. Hold budget discussion

Location: Governor’s Office 

6 p.m. Host Thanksgiving dinner with refugees 

Location: Kearns Mansion  

Wednesday, Nov. 22

10:40 a.m. Serve Thanksgiving dinner 

Location: Rescue Mission Salt Lake 

MEDIA ACCESS 

Thursday, Nov. 23 – Happy Thanksgiving – Office closed

No public meetings 

Friday, Nov. 24 

No public meetings 

Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson’s Schedule 

Nov. 20-24, 2023 

**The lieutenant governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change.**

Monday, Nov. 20 

8:30  a.m. Interview Seventh District Court judicial candidates 

Location: Governor’s Office

9:45 a.m. Lieutenant Governor Team Meeting

Location: Rampton Room

10:30 a.m. Election Team Meeting

Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office

11 a.m. Meeting with Senator Ann Millner

Location: Rampton Room

1 p.m. Hold budget discussion 

Location: Rampton Room 

2:45 p.m. Hold budget discussion 

Location: Rampton Room

Tuesday, Nov. 21

8:15 a.m. Polling Location Visit

Location: Granite Library, 331 S 500 E, South Salt Lake City

MEDIA ACCESS

10:15 a.m. Interview Seventh District Court judicial candidates 

Location: Governor’s Office 

1:30 p.m. Hold budget discussion

Location: Governor’s Office 

4 p.m. Polling Location Visit

Location: North Salt Lake City Hall, 10 E Center St, North Salt Lake

MEDIA ACCESS

Wednesday, Nov. 22

10:40 a.m. Serve Thanksgiving dinner 

Location: Rescue Mission Salt Lake 

MEDIA ACCESS 

Thursday, Nov. 23 – Happy Thanksgiving – Office closed

No public meetings 

Friday, Nov. 24 

No public meetings 

###

You just read:

Gov. Spencer J. Cox and Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson: Schedule for Nov. 20-24, 2023

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more