Gov. Spencer J. Cox and Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson: Schedule for Nov. 20-24, 2023
**Events labeled Media Access indicate that an event is open to media. Events labeled Media Availability indicates that an event is open to the media and that a media Q&A is planned.**
**Please note that if a remote surge day is called, the governor and lieutenant governor’s schedules may change.
Gov. Spencer J. Cox’s Schedule
Nov. 20-24, 2023
**The governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change**
Monday, Nov. 20
8:30 a.m. Interview Seventh District Court judicial candidates
Location: Governor’s Office
10:15 a.m. Speak at Life Sciences press conference
Location: 1001 S. 4800 West, Salt Lake City
MEDIA AVAILABILITY
11:15 a.m. Meet with Redge Johnson, PLPCO
Location: Governor’s Office
1 p.m. Hold budget discussion
Location: Rampton Room
2 p.m. Speak at University of Utah announcement
Location: Kingsbury Hall, University of Utah
MEDIA AVAILABILITY
2:45 p.m. Hold budget discussion
Location: Rampton Room
3:45 p.m. Meet with Commissioner Jess Anderson, Department of Public Safety
Location: Governor’s Office
4 p.m. Meet with Department of Public Safety
Location: Governor’s Office
4:30 p.m. Meet with rural commissioners
Location: Governor’s Office
Tuesday, Nov. 21
8:30 a.m. Speak at IOC Future Host Commission
Location: Virtual meeting
10:15 a.m. Interview Seventh District Court judicial candidates
Location: Governor’s Office
12 p.m. Speak at Light the World Giving Machines opening
Location: City Creek Center
MEDIA AVAILABILITY
1:30 p.m. Hold budget discussion
Location: Governor’s Office
6 p.m. Host Thanksgiving dinner with refugees
Location: Kearns Mansion
Wednesday, Nov. 22
10:40 a.m. Serve Thanksgiving dinner
Location: Rescue Mission Salt Lake
MEDIA ACCESS
Thursday, Nov. 23 – Happy Thanksgiving – Office closed
No public meetings
Friday, Nov. 24
No public meetings
Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson’s Schedule
Nov. 20-24, 2023
**The lieutenant governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change.**
Monday, Nov. 20
8:30 a.m. Interview Seventh District Court judicial candidates
Location: Governor’s Office
9:45 a.m. Lieutenant Governor Team Meeting
Location: Rampton Room
10:30 a.m. Election Team Meeting
Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office
11 a.m. Meeting with Senator Ann Millner
Location: Rampton Room
1 p.m. Hold budget discussion
Location: Rampton Room
2:45 p.m. Hold budget discussion
Location: Rampton Room
Tuesday, Nov. 21
8:15 a.m. Polling Location Visit
Location: Granite Library, 331 S 500 E, South Salt Lake City
MEDIA ACCESS
10:15 a.m. Interview Seventh District Court judicial candidates
Location: Governor’s Office
1:30 p.m. Hold budget discussion
Location: Governor’s Office
4 p.m. Polling Location Visit
Location: North Salt Lake City Hall, 10 E Center St, North Salt Lake
MEDIA ACCESS
Wednesday, Nov. 22
10:40 a.m. Serve Thanksgiving dinner
Location: Rescue Mission Salt Lake
MEDIA ACCESS
Thursday, Nov. 23 – Happy Thanksgiving – Office closed
No public meetings
Friday, Nov. 24
No public meetings
###