Gov. Spencer J. Cox and Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson: Schedule for Nov. 20-24, 2023



**Events labeled Media Access indicate that an event is open to media. Events labeled Media Availability indicates that an event is open to the media and that a media Q&A is planned.**

**Please note that if a remote surge day is called, the governor and lieutenant governor’s schedules may change.

Gov. Spencer J. Cox’s Schedule

Nov. 20-24, 2023

**The governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change**

Monday, Nov. 20

8:30 a.m. Interview Seventh District Court judicial candidates

Location: Governor’s Office

10:15 a.m. Speak at Life Sciences press conference

Location: 1001 S. 4800 West, Salt Lake City

MEDIA AVAILABILITY

11:15 a.m. Meet with Redge Johnson, PLPCO

Location: Governor’s Office

1 p.m. Hold budget discussion

Location: Rampton Room

2 p.m. Speak at University of Utah announcement

Location: Kingsbury Hall, University of Utah

MEDIA AVAILABILITY

2:45 p.m. Hold budget discussion

Location: Rampton Room

3:45 p.m. Meet with Commissioner Jess Anderson, Department of Public Safety

Location: Governor’s Office

4 p.m. Meet with Department of Public Safety

Location: Governor’s Office

4:30 p.m. Meet with rural commissioners

Location: Governor’s Office

Tuesday, Nov. 21

8:30 a.m. Speak at IOC Future Host Commission

Location: Virtual meeting

10:15 a.m. Interview Seventh District Court judicial candidates

Location: Governor’s Office

12 p.m. Speak at Light the World Giving Machines opening

Location: City Creek Center

MEDIA AVAILABILITY

1:30 p.m. Hold budget discussion

Location: Governor’s Office

6 p.m. Host Thanksgiving dinner with refugees

Location: Kearns Mansion

Wednesday, Nov. 22

10:40 a.m. Serve Thanksgiving dinner

Location: Rescue Mission Salt Lake

MEDIA ACCESS

Thursday, Nov. 23 – Happy Thanksgiving – Office closed

No public meetings

Friday, Nov. 24

No public meetings

Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson’s Schedule

Nov. 20-24, 2023

**The lieutenant governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change.**

Monday, Nov. 20

8:30 a.m. Interview Seventh District Court judicial candidates

Location: Governor’s Office

9:45 a.m. Lieutenant Governor Team Meeting

Location: Rampton Room

10:30 a.m. Election Team Meeting

Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office

11 a.m. Meeting with Senator Ann Millner

Location: Rampton Room

1 p.m. Hold budget discussion

Location: Rampton Room

2:45 p.m. Hold budget discussion

Location: Rampton Room

Tuesday, Nov. 21

8:15 a.m. Polling Location Visit

Location: Granite Library, 331 S 500 E, South Salt Lake City

MEDIA ACCESS

10:15 a.m. Interview Seventh District Court judicial candidates

Location: Governor’s Office

1:30 p.m. Hold budget discussion

Location: Governor’s Office

4 p.m. Polling Location Visit

Location: North Salt Lake City Hall, 10 E Center St, North Salt Lake

MEDIA ACCESS

Wednesday, Nov. 22

10:40 a.m. Serve Thanksgiving dinner

Location: Rescue Mission Salt Lake

MEDIA ACCESS

Thursday, Nov. 23 – Happy Thanksgiving – Office closed

No public meetings

Friday, Nov. 24

No public meetings

