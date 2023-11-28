Submit Release
LANDMASTER’S ELECTRIC UTV, AMP, NOW ACCOUNTS FOR 30% OF RETAIL SALES

Hunter setting up trail cams with his AMP Landmaster UTV

Amp UTV with Flip seat, driving around a lake with family

Landmaster 4x4 AMP UTV driving through mud.

Amp

Ultra quiet, low-maintenance, and high capabilities gives the AMP a competitive edge. 46% use for farm, 42% use for large acreage residential properties.

I use my AMP for hunting and for farm chores. I can use it for several hours without draining the battery. It's quiet and smooth, which makes it much more enjoyable to drive than my gas powered UTV.”
— Landmaster AMP Customer
COLUMBIA CITY, IN, USA, November 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The newly released 2024 Electric UTV, AMP, from Landmaster now accounts for 30% of the company’s retail sales. Released back in May of 2023, the AMP is the industry’s largest lineup of lithium-powered UTVs. Options include the ability to haul up to 6 people with a bed capacity of up to 1,000 lbs. and a tow capacity up to 1,400 lbs.

“There is always worry when coming out with new technology like this that the market may not be ready for it. However, from our conversations with customers at tradeshows and other interactions, many customers prefer our AMP vehicle over a gas-powered UTV, especially when they consider how they’ll primarily be using it. In addition, when they compared it to a lithium golf car, they realized they’re getting a lot more value and capabilities from our UTVs. Our retail numbers show that there is solid demand for electric UTVs, especially at our price point.” Says David Piercy, Director of Marketing & Creative.

Landmaster conducted a customer survey towards their AMP owners to better understand this market. A majority of their electric UTV owners are 40+, attracting a much younger demographic than their gas models which is an average age of 60+. When it comes to how customers are primarily using their AMP UTVs, a majority are using them on large acreage residential properties, farms, and hunting grounds. The most common applications include light to medium work tasks, offroad transportation, and hunting applications. Some users alternate between work related tasks and recreation such as trail-riding or driving the grandkids around. Most users state they chose the AMP because it’s easy to maintain, quiet, American made, and offers incredible value for the price.

The AMP lineup has especially been very attractive for the hunting market. With the longevity, and reliability of lithium batteries, hunters can get in and out of the woods quietly without the worry of running out of battery or getting stuck. The AMP also provides more space than a golf car to allow hunters to transport their equipment, passengers and game.

Another customer from the survey quoted “I use the AMP to inspect our fields for invasives. We have hauled rock, used the bed to carry our chainsaws and chemical to stump-treat undesirable trees. We have dedicated our farm to wildlife and have also used the UTV in our prairie burns.”

Choose between the following AMP models:
- 4x2 or 4x4 2-passenger model
- 4x2 or 4x4 4-passenger model
- 4x4 xl bed model (6ft long bed)
- 4x2 RVR with HD suspension


The Landmaster UTV comes standard with these features:
- Up To 50 mile range
- 6-8 Hr Charge Time
- 30 mph max speed
- Best-in-class suspension system
- 400 lbs. – 1,000 lbs. bed capacity
- 1,500 lbs. tow capacity
- All-Terrain 6-ply tires
- Your choice of 3 different bed options
- 5 different hood color options
- 3 different vehicle package options

For more information on becoming a dealer or owning an AMP, readers should go to www.Landmaster.com or call 800.643.7332.

About Landmaster: Landmaster has been manufacturing UTVs and related recreational products for over 50 years. The company is an Indiana based company producing a full line of gas and lithium ion UTVs. They distribute through independent dealers throughout the U.S. and globally, delivering the absolute best combination of quality, value, and performance. For more information, please visit www.Landmaster.com.

David Piercy
Landmaster
+1 260-205-0064
email us here
Amp Intro Video

