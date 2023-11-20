Unleashing Future Opportunities-Overview of the Global Digital Trade Expo

HANGZHOU, China, Nov. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Digital Trade Expo (GDTE) is China’s only national-level international professional exhibition with the theme of digital trade. GDTE acts as an important window for comprehensively displaying new technologies, new products and new ecology of global digital trade, an exchange platform for discussing new standards, new issues, and new trends of international digital trade, and an open platform for jointly building and sharing new markets, new opportunities and new development of economic and trade cooperation in the new era.



The 1st GDTE was held in Hangzhou on December 11-14, 2022. 315 products of 286 enterprises debuted, and 89 projects from the world's top 500, industry leaders and unicorn enterprises were signed, achieving trade investment of nearly 150 billion yuan. During the 1st GDTE, 26 high-level forums including the National Digital Service Export Base Summit Forum and Digital Cultural Trade Summit Forum has been organized, and a series of significant research results has been released, which has become a major benchmark for global digital trade.

The 2nd GDTE will be held in Hangzhou International Expo Center on November 23-27, 2023, covering 100,000 square meters. The expo has one comprehensive pavilion, two special pavilions and four digital industry pavilions. The comprehensive pavilion focuses on the exhibition of guest countries, international organizations, guest provinces and cities, Hong Kong and Macao special zones and Zhejiang Pavilion. The two special pavilions feature the Frontier Trend Pavilion and the Silk Road E-commerce Pavilion, showcasing the most cutting-edge exploration, model innovation, reform results and global pioneer products of digital trade. The four digital industry pavilions are digital technology pavilion, digital service pavilion, digital content pavilion and digital intelligence travel pavilion. Internationally renowned top companies, international professional visitors and merchants will be invited. A series of activities such as forums, industry matchmaking conferences and professional seminars will be held, bringing together domestic and foreign celebrities from domestic and foreign countries, relevant national ministries and commissions, international companies and institutions, top companies, etc. to explore new standards, new ecology, new technology, new products of global digital trade, discuss hot topics such as advanced economic and trade rules, cross-border data flow, digital copyright, cross-border payments, and digital security governance, and share new markets, new cooperation and new opportunities for the development of global digital trade.

Media contact:

E-mail: tinayin@hangzhouexpo.com

Website: https://www.gdte.org.cn/