EU organises Air Bridge flight for those in need in Sudan

A latest EU Humanitarian Air Bridge (HAB) flight transporting supplies for humanitarian partners UNICEF, Emergency and Relief International, has delivered aid in Sudan this weekend. In May 2023 the EU launched a series of Humanitarian Air Bridge operations delivering essential supplies to Port Sudan as the conflict that broke out in April this year has created a difficult humanitarian situation with hundreds of thousands of internally displaced. To-date, five HAB operations to Port Sudan have taken place, transporting a total of around 161 tonnes of supplies, including medications to help address the recent cholera outbreak in Sudan.

Commissioner for Crisis Management Janez Lenarčič said: “The situation in Sudan is extremely alarming. Yet again innocent civilians are bearing the brunt of a conflict. Since its beginning, the EU has worked to help alleviate the suffering and provide relief to the most vulnerable. I reiterate my call on all sides to respect International Humanitarian Law so as to protect the civilian population and ensure that humanitarians can do their lifesaving work in safety and without being blocked by administrative or other hindrances.”

With over 7 million people displaced due to the conflict, Sudan represents the biggest displacement crisis globally. There are reports of atrocities, including ethnic cleansing and gender-based violence against women, across the country. The total number of children in Sudan who are out of school has reached 19 million. The devastating impacts of the conflict on livelihoods, the agriculture sector and the economy at large means that Sudan is one of the top four global hunger hotspots. The situation is made even worse due to the ongoing cholera epidemic and the recent floods.