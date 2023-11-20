Commission launches new ‘EU One Stop Shop’ to boost Green Line trade in Cyprus

Today, the Commission has launched the new ‘EU One Stop Shop Supporting Green Line Trade and Businesses’ service in Nicosia, Cyprus. It is designed to provide information and technical assistance to businesses and individuals who are, or are interested in, trading across the Green Line in Cyprus.

Commissioner for Cohesion and Reforms Elisa Ferreira said: “Increasing Green Line trade is one of the Commission’s priorities in Cyprus. Green Line trade brings people and businesses together and offers important economic opportunities for businesses from both communities. By fostering trade, we can help to build trust and confidence among the two communities.”

The ‘One Stop Shop’ will provide easy access to valuable information on procedures for Green Line trade to both Greek Cypriot and Turkish Cypriot producers and traders. It will also inform on the EU standards and requirements that Turkish Cypriot products need to comply with when they are placed on the EU market. The service will employ experts who speak Greek, Turkish and English, will offer a new trilingual website, and will organise networking events for producers and traders.

Green Line trade is governed by the EU’s 2004 Green Line Regulation, which sets out the terms in which people, goods and services can cross the Green Line. This is the line between the government-controlled and the non-government-controlled areas of Cyprus.

The ‘One Stop Shop’ is financed from the EU aid programme for the Turkish Cypriot community, which aims to facilitate Cyprus’ reunification. The EU has allocated €688 million to the aid programme since 2006.