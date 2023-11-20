European Hydrogen Week 2023 kicks off in Brussels

Today, the biggest annual event dedicated to hydrogen in Europe kicks off in Brussels, co-organised by the Commission. The European Hydrogen Week 2023 features a four-day high-level policy conference and forum which will bring together policymakers and hydrogen stakeholders to discuss the latest developments, challenges and opportunities in the sector. This afternoon, the event will launch with a video message from President von der Leyen and a keynote speech by Executive Vice-President Maroš Šefčovič on the role of hydrogen and the global challenges ahead, in particular the need to preserve the EU industry’s competitiveness.

This morning, Commissioner Thierry Breton, attended the seventh Hydrogen Forum of the European Clean Hydrogen Alliance. The Forum takes stock of the progress achieved so far by the Clean Hydrogen Alliance and underlines the actions that are still necessary to scale up hydrogen production capacity across the supply chain to achieve our 2030 hydrogen ambition, in line with the REPowerEU plan.

At the high-level conference, Commissioner Kadri Simson will deliver a video message on Wednesday, addressing the importance of and upcoming actions to support hydrogen infrastructure. Commissioner Hoekstra will give a speech on Thursday on the EU’s energy transition and the European Hydrogen Bank. Also on Thursday 23 November, the Commission will launch the Bank’s first auction for the domestic production of renewable hydrogen, supported by the EU’s Innovation Fund.

On Wednesday, the European Green Hydrogen Investment Day, will bring together more than 25 investors and 10 hydrogen ventures across the EU with both innovative hydrogen technology start-ups and large-scale projects. The week will culminate with a webinar ‘On the way to COP28′, looking towards the upcoming UN Climate Change Conference in Dubai.