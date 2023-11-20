Foreign Affairs Council (Development) of 21 November 2023
All times are approximate and subject to change
Chair:
Josep Borrell, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy
From 8.30
Arrivals (live streaming)
9.00
Doorstep by Josep Borrell (live streaming)
09.15
Beginning of the Foreign Affairs Council (Development)
Adoption of the agenda
Adoption of Non-legislative A items
– Current affairs
– Team Europe engagement in complex environments in Africa
– Any other business
12.30
Working lunch
No press conference is foreseen after the meeting.
Source European Council - Nov 20, 23