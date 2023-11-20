Submit Release
Foreign Affairs Council (Development) of 21 November 2023

All times are approximate and subject to change

Chair:
Josep Borrell, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy

From 8.30
Arrivals (live streaming)

9.00
Doorstep by Josep Borrell (live streaming)

09.15
Beginning of the Foreign Affairs Council (Development)
Adoption of the agenda
Adoption of Non-legislative A items

– Current affairs
– Team Europe engagement in complex environments in Africa
– Any other business

12.30
Working lunch

 

No press conference is foreseen after the meeting.

 

Source European Council - Nov 20, 23

