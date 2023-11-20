Submit Release
News Search

There were 727 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 0 in the last 365 days.

Maverick’s Legacy Holds Annual Holiday Toy Drive

Mavericks Legacy

Maverick's Legacy

Maveric'k Legacy Toy Drive November 26th 2023

Maverick's Legacy is working to educate parents on the dangers that choking hazards pose to children, especially during the holidays

BRANCHVILLE, NY, USA, November 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tactical PR:Maverick's Legacy is a 501c3 non-profit started by Kimberly and Darrin Chambers, in memory of their son, Maverick Scott Chambers. Maverick tragically passed away from a choking accident at almost 5 months old. They are dedicated to honoring the memory of Maverick by creating a positive impact in their community. Part of their mission is to promote infant and child safety through awareness and education. To ensure every child has access to safe toys, they are hosting a toy drive for Maverick's 2nd birthday.

Please join us in celebrating Maverick's upcoming 2nd Birthday! We are hosting a toy drive in his memory. All toys collected will be delivered to Benny’s Bodega, on Maverick’s 2nd Birthday, in time for local families to receive them this Holiday Season.

For your convenience, please donate toys via our Amazon Gift List, click here: https://a.co/i2QgLGf
If you want to make a financial donation, please visit our website www.MavericksLegacy.org

We appreciate everyone's support in our efforts to spread joy and to provide safe, age-appropriate toys in Maverick's memory. Running till the 26th

Ara Chekmayan
Tactical Public Relations Inc
+1 212-794-0004
Ara@Tacticalpr.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram

You just read:

Maverick’s Legacy Holds Annual Holiday Toy Drive

Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Education, Emergency Services


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more