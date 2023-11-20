Maverick’s Legacy Holds Annual Holiday Toy Drive
Maverick's Legacy is working to educate parents on the dangers that choking hazards pose to children, especially during the holidaysBRANCHVILLE, NY, USA, November 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tactical PR:Maverick's Legacy is a 501c3 non-profit started by Kimberly and Darrin Chambers, in memory of their son, Maverick Scott Chambers. Maverick tragically passed away from a choking accident at almost 5 months old. They are dedicated to honoring the memory of Maverick by creating a positive impact in their community. Part of their mission is to promote infant and child safety through awareness and education. To ensure every child has access to safe toys, they are hosting a toy drive for Maverick's 2nd birthday.
Please join us in celebrating Maverick's upcoming 2nd Birthday! We are hosting a toy drive in his memory. All toys collected will be delivered to Benny’s Bodega, on Maverick’s 2nd Birthday, in time for local families to receive them this Holiday Season.
For your convenience, please donate toys via our Amazon Gift List, click here: https://a.co/i2QgLGf
If you want to make a financial donation, please visit our website www.MavericksLegacy.org
We appreciate everyone's support in our efforts to spread joy and to provide safe, age-appropriate toys in Maverick's memory. Running till the 26th
Ara Chekmayan
Tactical Public Relations Inc
+1 212-794-0004
Ara@Tacticalpr.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram