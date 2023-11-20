EU and Armenia sign agreement on European Union Mission in Armenia

Today, the Republic of Armenia and the European Union signed an agreement on the Status of the European Union Mission in Armenia (EUMA).

The document was signed in Yerevan by Vassilis Maragos, Head of EU Delegation to Armenia, and Paruyr Hovhannisyan, Deputy Foreign Minister of Armenia.

The agreement regulates the legal status of the EUMA.

EUMA is a non-executive, non-armed civilian Common Security and Defence Policy (CSDP) Mission. EUMA observes and reports on the security situation along the Armenian side of the international border with Azerbaijan. It contributes to human security in conflict-affected areas in Armenia and aims to build confidence between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

The Mission was deployed on 20 February 2023 with a two-year mandate and 103 international staff from the EU Member States, including EU experts and monitors.

Find out more

Press release