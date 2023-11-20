Crimea: EU express concern over well-being of Ukrainian political prisoner Nariman Dzhelial

The European Union Delegation to Ukraine has expressed concern over the lack of news about political prisoner Nariman Dzhelial, First Deputy Chairman of the Mejlis of the Crimean Tatar people, and his well-being.

“He is reportedly being transferred from Crimea to east Siberia to serve a 17 years unlawful prison sentence,” the EU Delegation said in a Facebook post.

The EU Delegation also shared a Facebook post by the Crimea Platform. It says that since 2 October, Nariman Dzhelial has been illegally transferred to Russia.

“Earlier it was reported that the occupiers would take him to a prison in Minusinsk сity (northern Russia) located 5000 km away from Crimea. However, currently there is no data on his whereabouts and condition,” the post said. “Besides the fact that such transfer of Ukrainian citizens from the occupied territory to Russia is illegal, oftentimes these transfers are dangerous for the political prisoners due to the severe conditions.”

Dzhelial was detained by Russian security forces at his home in the village of Pervomayskoye in Simferopol district on 4 September 2021 on suspicion of blowing up a gas pipeline.

On 21 September 2022, the Supreme Court of Crimea sentenced Dzhelial to 17 years in prison.

Russia illegally annexed Crimea in 2014.

