EU organises workshop on EU sanctions for Armenian companies – register by 29 November

On 8 December 2023, the European Union will organise a training seminar on EU sanctions in the Republic of Armenia. The aim of the seminar is to raise awareness on EU sanctions and their application, as well as to establish cooperation to counter possible circumvention of these measures.

The workshop targets Armenian private operators that are interested in improving their awareness on EU sanctions. Private companies interested in participating can register using the following link.

The workshop location is to be determined and will be shared with the registered participants. 

Working languages will be English and Armenian. 

The deadline for registration is 29 November 2023.

The workshop is organised with the support of the International Science and Technology Centre (ISTC).

