Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,312 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 452,466 in the last 365 days.

Declaration of the Rights of the Child: EU, France and US support youth event in Moldova

Dozens of students from all over Moldova, together with their teachers from schools and lyceums in Anenii Noi, Strășeni, Edineț, Ungheni, Taraclia, Ceadîr-Lunga and Chișinău gathered last Friday, 17 December, to celebrate the Day of Adoption of the Declaration of the Rights of the Child.

The Declaration of the Rights of the Child was adopted by the UN General Assembly on 20 November 1959.

The pupils took part in games and workshops together with the European Union Ambassador to Chisinau, Jānis Mažeiks, the French Ambassador to Moldova, Graham Paul, and the US Ambassador to Chisinau, Kent D. Logsdon.

The event took place at the National Centre for Digital Innovation in Education ‘Clasa Viitorului’ (‘Class of the Future’), located at the Ion Creanga Pedagogical University in Chișinău.

Find out more

Press release

You just read:

Declaration of the Rights of the Child: EU, France and US support youth event in Moldova

Distribution channels: Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more