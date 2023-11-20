Declaration of the Rights of the Child: EU, France and US support youth event in Moldova

Dozens of students from all over Moldova, together with their teachers from schools and lyceums in Anenii Noi, Strășeni, Edineț, Ungheni, Taraclia, Ceadîr-Lunga and Chișinău gathered last Friday, 17 December, to celebrate the Day of Adoption of the Declaration of the Rights of the Child.

The Declaration of the Rights of the Child was adopted by the UN General Assembly on 20 November 1959.

The pupils took part in games and workshops together with the European Union Ambassador to Chisinau, Jānis Mažeiks, the French Ambassador to Moldova, Graham Paul, and the US Ambassador to Chisinau, Kent D. Logsdon.

The event took place at the National Centre for Digital Innovation in Education ‘Clasa Viitorului’ (‘Class of the Future’), located at the Ion Creanga Pedagogical University in Chișinău.

Find out more

Press release