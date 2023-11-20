Gov. Lee Announces Increased Tennessee Highway Patrol Presence in Shelby County

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Today, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee announced an increased Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) presence in Shelby County to support public safety efforts throughout the community.

Beginning Monday, November 20, a surge of approximately 40 additional troopers from the THP’s motorcycle unit, interdiction team and commercial vehicle unit will support troopers already patrolling the area as part of the preexisting “Operation Grizzly,” an enforcement initiative targeted to decrease traffic fatalities and promote public safety.

On November 27, an additional 15-20 troopers from other districts across the state will join the surge of added law enforcement presence in Shelby County for the foreseeable future.

“As rising crime continues to be a reality in America, Tennessee is implementing proven crime prevention methods to keep our communities safe. I commend our THP troopers for stepping up to enhance the law enforcement presence in Shelby County and help deter criminal activity in the area,” said Gov. Bill Lee. “At the same time, local officials must carry out their responsibility to uphold the law and hold criminals accountable, without resorting to soft on crime plea deals that have serious consequences and too-often result in more crime and more victims.”

Since taking office in 2019, Governor Lee has taken significant steps to address public safety.

Governor Lee has made annual nationwide pitches to recruit new troopers. Those efforts have proved successful, as more than 200 troopers have joined the THP over the last two years, including 28 officers from out of state. THP received a record 1,000 applications for its most recent cadet class, which convened in November.

In 2022, Governor Lee launched the $100 million Violent Crime Intervention Fund in partnership with the General Assembly. Local law enforcement agencies are eligible to apply for grants to support evidence-based crime intervention models, hiring and training of specialized violent crime units, purchase and application of technology and equipment and law enforcement-led partnerships with community organizations to disrupt and prevent violent crime.

In August 2023, the Governor called a special legislative session to address public safety. Four of the Governor’s proposals passed both chambers, including an appropriations bill designating more than $100 million in public safety funding.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol has made more than 21,759 traffic stops in Shelby County since January 2023.

