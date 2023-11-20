Lovesick, Charting Troubadour, Bradley Gaskin, Shares Vulnerable Single Co-written by Ashley McBryde
Dreamlined Entertainment Group and 30A Life Records Hitmaker Leans on Vices to Cope with Heartbreak in "Accidentally Drunk"NASHVILLE, TENN. , UNITED STATES, November 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bradley Gaskin, Nashville's country music tunesmith, released his newest single, "Accidentally Drunk", on Nov. 17, 2023. Produced by Keith Stegall (Alan Jackson and Zac Brown Band) and written by Ashley McBryde (ACM, CMT, CMA and Grammy award-winning singer-songwriter), Justin Ebach (multi-platinum, SESAC award-winning songwriter and producer) and Dan Smalley, this country ballad's heartbreak story takes listeners with Gaskin as he works through the battle to stay sober through a burdensome break up. The song will be the title track to Gaskin's upcoming EP set to release in 2024.
"I believe Alan Jackson said it best, 'Doin' what I love and loving what I do'", states Gaskin. "Country music rattles my bones and a song like “Accidentally Drunk” hits me right where a country song is supposed to."
To stream "Accidentally Drunk" click here
Preview the lyrics below:
Till I started thinking ‘bout you
Wondering where you’re at
Jump in the truck
Drive too fast
Don’t get far
End up at the bar
Put it in park
And that’s where it starts
With a two finger pour
Telling this glass of tequila
I’m only drinking till I don’t need ya
But oh, the next thing I know
The suns coming up
And I’m accidentally drunk
"Accidentally Drunk" song credits:
Writers: Dan Smalley, Justin Ebach and Ashley McBryde
Produced by: Keith Stegall
Recorded by: John Kelton at The Castle Recording Studios (Franklin, TN)
Assisted by: Travis Humbert
Additional recording: The Sound Station (Nashville,TN)
Bass: Glenn Worf
Electric Guitar: Brent Mason
Acoustic Guitar: Joel Key
Keyboards: Mike Rojas
Steel Guitar: Scotty Sanders
Drums: Tommy Harden
Fiddle: Stuart Duncan
Background Vocals: Marsha Matthai
About Bradley Gaskin
Singer-songwriter, Bradley Gaskin, signed with Columbia Nashville in 2010 and released his debut single, "Mr. Bartender", a solo penned track. His single charted on country radio for 20 weeks leading him to a Top 40 country hit. As a writer, his network continued to grow with Bradley landing cuts with Sammy Kershaw and gospel acts. Soon after his success, Columbia's direction shifted, and Bradley was released from his contract. He put down his Gibson J45 for a few years and took up work in construction and at a local elementary school in his hometown of Duck Springs, Alabama. Bradley could have settled into a normal life, but he knew that wasn't what he was supposed to be doing. When Jack Cole, a seasoned friend, offered him the deal of a lifetime, Bradley jumped at the idea to get back in the studio. "Why don't we record the music you want to write," said Jack. Jack then started 30A Life Records, sealing the deal with Bradley Gaskin as his very first signed artist. Bradley is currently tracking his first full-length record in over a decade with Grammy award-winning producer, Keith Stegall.
About Dreamlined Entertainment Group
Dreamlined Entertainment, founded by Grammy Award winning Producer Keith Stegall, is a Nashville-based production, publishing and record company specializing in songwriter/artist development. Dreamlined Entertainment is an artist-driven firm which caters to talent in a modern and flexible manner. Their focus on making adjustments and tailoring their approach to each individual’s needs, sets them apart from other production, management and publishing companies. To learn more, visit the following:
