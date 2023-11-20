CMT Spotlights Will Carter Band's Motivating Music Video For "Just Wait And See"
Multi Award-Winning Texas Tunesmith Inspires with New Video Now Available on CMTNASHVILLE, TENN. , UNITED STATES, November 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- From Nov. 17 to Nov. 24, CMT.com will feature breakout, award-winning Texas group, Will Carter Band's music video for their newest single "Just Wait And See." To watch the heartening video of the year, click here.
"We are honored that CMT will be premiering another video of ours," states the band's singer, Will Carter. "I relate to the message of this song the most off of the upcoming album and it's the one I have been most excited to share with the world. I feel most everyone can relate to having been told at some point they will never make it, they’re not good enough, not smart enough, etc. You don’t have to convert your doubters or critics into believers. You owe it to yourself to convert their negativity into a motivational force. Nothing is sweeter or cheaper than using your haters to inspire creativity and productivity instead of feeling sorry for yourself or giving in to self doubt. Don’t just take my word for it. Try it for yourself and just wait and see."
"Just Wait And See" is written by Jesse Watson and produced by Derek Hames and Edgewater Studios (Teague Brothers Band, Paige Lewis, Grand Old Grizzly, Charlie & The Regrets, Briana Adams, The Drugstore Gypsies, Cody Joe Tillman, Blu Swayze, Lane Thomas, Jarrod Morris). The song's music video encourages hard work and tenacity. The laid-back beat paired with lyrics of success shares the experience of being put down by others and proving them wrong like a phoenix rising from the ashes. In addition to the spotlight by CMT.com, this video premiered on The Heartland Network and YouTube Vevo. To watch the video on Vevo, click here.
Listen to "Just Wait And See" by clicking here.
“Will Carter has always been an overachiever in the very best sense of that word. He’s never shied away from a new challenge, and I think this song captures some of that spirit. Will continues to be a positive influence on the lives he touches, whether in person or through his music.”- Chuck Sweeney, Marathon Music Group
"Will Carter Band has been an absolute staple in the Texas Country scene these past few years. His newest release, 'Just Wait and See', tells a story of inspiration, determination and perseverance. This is sure to be a hit!" - Linda Wilson, President of Texas Country Music Association
"Just Wait And See" song credits:
Songwriter: Jesse Watson (ASCAP)
Publishing: Jesse Watson (ASCAP)
Producer: Derek Hames, Edgewater Studios
Mix Engineer: John Shelton, Edgewater Studios
Musicians: Will Carter Band
Vocals: Will Carter
Guitars: Dillan Dostal
Fiddle: Bino
Bass: Bobby Tapia
Drums: Jacob Lee
About Will Carter
Katy, Texas born and bred, front man Will Carter launches his electric live show to national stages as he continues to herd accolades across the Lone Star State for his songwriting and performance career. This country singer and songwriter has landed over a dozen singles on the Texas music charts with three crossing over to Nashville’s Music Row Chart. Carter’s appetite for storytelling and engaging sets earned him five nominations for “Male Artist of the Year” and a nomination for "Best Band or Duo" at the Texas Country Music Awards.
Carter's brave pursuit of his passions kick started his professional career in 2016 after a stint with Texas dance hall headliners, The Emotions. His debut album, Good Bad Idea, in 2019, laid the foundation for his sound paving a lane on the sonic highway blazed by headliners Mark Chesnutt, Jack Ingram & Easton Corbin. Since then, Carter has been actively touring with his band, performing 150-200 shows each year. Will’s confident, high-energy performances are a country music tour de force appealing to music fans of all ages and putting industry eyes on this remarkable emerging talent.
For four consecutive years, Carter was awarded “Songwriter of the Year” at the Texas Country Music Association Awards. He has opened for Cody Johnson, Randy Rogers, Bart Crow, Jack Ingram, Larry Gatlin, Saints Eleven, Josh Ward, Cody Canada, and played SXSW. Carter and his music have been featured on podcasts such as The Troubadour, The Sports Guys, and Scenes Live. His releases can also be heard on radio stations nationally with particularly heavy airplay in Texas and surrounding states.
Will’s unique sound has also won over coveted industry reviewers:
“Carter’s crystal-clear vocals are backed by slick, Red Dirt country filled with fiddles and pedal steel.” - Darryl Smyers, Texas Music Magazine
“Inspired by Mark Chesnutt, John, Michael Montgomery and Garth Brooks. You can hear it in his rich, supple voice.”- Houston Chronicle
“He became a singer-songwriter who explores the commonalities and concerns of small-town America.” - Cowboys & Indians
There are few artists today who can match Carter’s blend of native talent, determination, and drive. Audiences find his lyrics compelling and his live shows invigorating. Recently, his music videos have premiered on CMT and The Country Network with songs consistently debuting on the official Academy of Country Music's New Music Friday Playlist alongside Lauren Alaina, Jimmie Allen, Lee Brice, Easton Corbin, Ronnie Dunn, Brett Eldredge, Eli Young Band, Tyler Hubbard, Chris Lane, LeAnn Rimes, Carrie Underwood, Wynonna & Chris Young.
Follow Will Carter Band online:
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/WillCarterBand?mibextid=LQQJ4d
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/willcarterband/
Website: https://www.willcarterofficial.com
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/willcarterband
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/2fgYyCGINEi2hyDcl2AU7h?si=-ZmahfEBSzOVo_naD12sGw&dl_branch=1
Ava Hundley
PLA Media
+1 615-327-0100
ava.hundley@plamedia.com
Will Carter Band - Just Wait And See