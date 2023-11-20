Century Drive Releases Cozy Christmas Single, 'Nat King Cole', to Celebrate the Holiday Season
NASHVILLE, TENN., UNITED STATES, November 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Century Drive's snuggly new single, "Nat King Cole," is available just in time to kick off the holiday season. Produced by Casey Parnell and Century Drive, "Nat King Cole" was written as a lighthearted Christmas tune for quality time with friends and family while drinking whiskey eggnog and listening to Christmas classics new and old. To stream "Nat King Cole", click here.
With cheerful lyrics and a catchy melody, "Nat King Cole" teleports listeners right into the Christmas season. The song is a reminder that Christmas is meant for spending time with loved ones and remembering the value of family and true friendship. Just as the song's namesake has been known for his Christmas classics, Century Drive's song is meant to evoke the same emotions of joy and nostalgia.
“Who hasn't been inspired by Nat King Cole's Christmas album? It is sheer perfection," explains Casey Parnell of Century Drive. "Listening to it on vinyl was really how this song came about. I spun it, and felt warm all over! That's how the song was born."
Preview a selection of lyrics from "Nat King Cole” below:
"I want to be close to you, close to you.
Snugglin’ by the fire and making toasts with you.
Our Charlie Brown tree will make the neighbors smile.
I want to sit next to you, next to you,
every holiday is just the best with you.
With records on and classic songs we know,
so put on that Nat King Cole"
"Nat King Cole" song credits:
Written by: Casey Parnell, Corey Parnell, Lonnie Chapin (Grammy and Dove award-winning bassist and Gospel Music Hall Of Fame alum), and Chad Chapin (Grammy-nominated drummer, Dove award winner, twelve-time BMI Music award winner, and recipient of the BMI "Song Of The Year" award)
Produced by: Casey Parnell and Century Drive
Engineered, Mixed, and Mastered by: Tim Craven
About Century Drive
Century Drive is a four-piece country-rock band made up of two sets of brothers hailing from Bend, Oregon. Corey and Casey Parnell and Chad and Lonnie Chapin are all sons of preachers who are using their ingrained devotion and conviction to write, record and release their own lane of Pacific Northwest, pavement pounding country & Americana rock. Their storytelling and brotherly harmonies are celebrated among some of Nashville's hottest songwriters, including 17x number one writer Brian White who said, "The first time I stepped in the room to write with Century Drive I knew something special was happening. The energy and vibe were simply contagious. Unbelievable musicians, great singers, and songs set the bar high. I'm a huge fan."
The Parnells approached the Chapins to write songs in the early days of the pandemic, and their whiskey-fueled all-nighters have resulted in a catalog of songs that punch through as they blaze their own trail on the scene. After teasing their audience with a string of singles, the group debuted their sound on an EP in 2022 titled Staring at Stars. That project landed a spotlight on CMT and The Country Network in addition to profiles in MusicRow Magazine, AntiMusic, The Digital Journal, The Country Note, Country in the UK, The Bend Bulletin, News Break, Broadway World, Center Stage Magazine, etc. The title track was also featured on the official Academy of Country Music's New Music Friday Playlist alongside Jason Aldean, Reba McEntire, Maren Morris, Jake Owen, Thomas Rhett, Carrie Underwood, Keith Urban and Chris Young.
Before banding together for this group, they garnered success across a variety of genres and built a brotherhood friendship spanning more than two decades. Lonnie is the band's Grammy and Dove award-winning bassist and Gospel Music Hall Of Fame alum as a member of Petra. He also co-wrote the #1 hit song "If I Had To Die For Someone" for Christian rock band Petra before becoming a founding member of the Grammy-nominated band Tait with his brother Chad. Chad is a Grammy-nominated drummer, Dove award winner, twelve-time BMI Music award winner, and recipient of the legendary BMI "Song Of The Year" award for his song "To Ever Live Without Me". Lead vocalist and songwriter Corey Parnell has shared stages with noteworthy artists Kris Kristofferson, Trace Adkins, and Lindsay Ell, and has co-written songs for Steve Fee and Shannon Bex of Danity Kane. His brother and lead guitarist Casey has recorded, written and produced for Shannon Bex of MTV’s super group Danity Kane and Thunderstorm Artis of NBC’s "The Voice."
Stay tuned in 2024, as Century Drive continues to attract fans across the globe with new music.
