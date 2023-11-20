The European 'SYNBEE PITCH COMPETITON' will reward innovative synthetic biology projects at SYNBEE Day 2024

Da Vinci Labs is the new coordinator of the SYNBEE project, a European consortium with an ambition to create a broad ecosystem in the field of synthetic biology

REUGNY, FRANCE, November 20, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Da Vinci Labs, founded by entrepreneur Xavier Aubry in the heart of Touraine region, France, in 2021, brings together multidisciplinary profiles innovating for a more sustainable, fairer, more resilient and more humane world. This international start-up accelerator/incubator aims to nurture flagship projects in the fields of quantum technologies, artificial intelligence and synthetic biology.Da Vinci Labs takes over coordination of the SYNBEE project.To enhance its presence in the field of synthetic biology, Da Vinci Labs has just taken over the coordination of the SYNBEE project, a European consortium whose aim is to stimulate entrepreneurship in synthetic biology ecosystem in Europe, via boosting exchanges between academia and industry as well as the creation of start-ups. Collaborating since early February 2023, 15 partners have already consolidated a network of stakeholders from over 25 European countries, involving 70 ERC (European Reseaech Council) project beneficiaries and 6,000 SynBio students across Europe. The consortium has implemented a survey to better understand the community needs. It has also mapped the relevant academic and industrial players, as well as investors active in synthetic biology field. A database of non-dilutive funding opportunities dedicated to SynBio projects has been put together. First training modules in both synthetic biology and entrepreneurship have been posted on the project website, so the community can go there and obtain broad relevant and up to date information in a flexible manner. The project has an extensive mentoring component. Recruitment of mentors and start-ups is underway. Some 15 start-ups have already expressed an interest in receiving expert advice on intellectual property, manufacturing, clinical trials, business creation, marketing and communications.Call for applications from researchers and entrepreneurs for SYNBEE Day 2024 and SYNBEE Pitch Competition SYNBEE Day 2024 will provide an opportunity for speakers and panelists to present their work and discuss the challenges of climate change and how synthetic biology can help.Throughout the day, in addition to key note speeches and panel discussions, researchers and entrepreneurs are invited to present their projects in SYNBEE Pitch Competition. Candidates are invited to submit their applications by December 8, 2023. A panel of experts will evaluate the entries. Ten finalists will be offered mentoring and coaching sessions to prepare their pitch before the final pitch. Winners will receive in-kind prizes from our sponsors.The competition focuses on 3 challenges:1. Green economy: SynBio technology or platforms designed to reduce environmental risks.2. Blue economy: SynBio technologies or platforms that seek to conserve marine resources and freshwater ecosystems.3. Sustainability: technologies and platforms that enable us to meet the needs of humanity without compromising the well-being of future generations: carbon sinks, micro-organisms modified to form water, pollution biosensors, new biofuels, green hydrogen, engineering enzymes to accelerate the decomposition of plastic, bioremediation of ocean acidity, improved capture of fog water, etc.Xavier Aubry, founder of Da Vinci Labs, said: “We are delighted to have joined the SYNBEE project, which is fully in line with Da Vinci Labs' priorities in synthetic biology field. Europe is full of talented researchers and entrepreneurs whose projects deserve to be supported. Through this pitch competition, we hope to identify excellent SynBio solutions in response to environmental challenges. We invite all eligible researchers and entrepreneurs to submit their applications.”Information on the competition stages:• December 8, 2023: Closing date for applications• December 31, 2023: Notification of selected finalists• February - March 2024: SYNBEE Day with presentation of projects to the jury and announcement of the winners of the SYNBEE 2024 Pitch CompetitionAbout Da Vinci LabsDa Vinci Labs is a research and incubation programme inspired by Leonardo da Vinci. Its interdisciplinary and humanistic approach aims to provide a competitive response to tomorrow's ecological challenges, and to nurture the future champions of deeptech, particularly in the fields of quantum technologies, artificial intelligence and synthetic biology. To this end, Da Vinci Labs is participating in European collaborative research projects and building a technological infrastructure which will be available to researchers and entrepreneurs ready to tackle major societal challenges.