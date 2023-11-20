Medicovestor, Inc announces the completion of an oversubscribed Seed Financing round to advance its novel Antibody Drug-Conjugate (ADC) platforms

NEW YORK, Nov. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medicovestor, Inc, a privately-held biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel antibody drug-conjugate (ADC) therapies, proudly announces the successful completion of its oversubscribed Seed financing round. This momentous achievement propels the company forward in advancing pioneering research, expanding its patent portfolio, and enhancing the capabilities of Medicovestor's two state-of-the-art ADC platforms.



Founded by CEO Seah H Lim, MD, PhD, and fueled by a mission to reshape the lives of cancer patients, Medicovestor's inaugural proprietary ADC candidate targets ovarian cancer. Concurrently, the company is also progressing with pre-clinical proof-of-concept for its two proprietary ADC platforms: ADoBind, for ultra-high potency ADCs, and ADoFuse, for synergistic combination ADCs.

"We are exhilarated by the overwhelming response from investors who echo our commitment to revolutionizing cancer treatment," declared Dr. Lim. "This remarkable oversubscription underscores the widespread recognition of our groundbreaking technology and its potential to profoundly impact the lives of countless patients battling cancer."

As Medicovestor celebrates this achievement, it is already in preparation for a Series A financing round in the first half of 2024, a decisive leap toward advancing its lead asset into Phase 1/2 clinical development.

About Medicovestor, Inc:

Medicovestor Inc. stands at the forefront of leveraging the potent capabilities of antibodies to revolutionize cancer treatment. Our mission is centered on harnessing the power of antibodies to create revolutionary precision medicines, pushing the boundaries of traditional therapeutics. By fully unlocking the potential of this extraordinary biological tool, we are dedicated to pioneering inventive solutions across a broad spectrum of diseases. Our primary emphasis lies in advancing the fight against cancer through cutting-edge innovation, particularly with our novel Antibody Drug-Conjugate platforms. For further information, please visit: www.medicovestor.com