Maine DHHS to Offer “WhyTry” Training to Anyone Working with Directly with Children and Their Families

The Maine Department of Education’s Partners at the Maine Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) Office of Child and Family Services are excited to bring additional “WhyTry” training to those working directly with children and their families.

The WhyTry training program is an evidence-based, flexible toolkit, along with structured, interactive modalities to improve one’s ability to engage, motivate, and build resilience and a growth mindset in children within a variety of settings and age groups. The WhyTry Program uses a multi-sensory approach incorporating music, movement, art, and video to engage and motivate children. This unique approach engages children to understand relationships, relevance, and resilience to build positive social skills known as the three R’s. Tools can be utilized with unmotivated children individually or in group settings.

If you work with children who are experiencing adversity, trauma, health, or behavioral challenges, the WhyTry training program is a great resource to add to your toolbox.

Eligible participants will receive full access to the WhyTry training to become a certified WhyTry Facilitator with full access to the WhyTry curriculum. This fun and engaging training overviews resources, lessons, and competencies along with facilitator guidance to effectively use the program. Eligible participants will receive access to the digital toolkit and fidelity tools. A certificate of completion will be provided upon course completion. This is a great opportunity to add a very valuable resource at no cost to you or your agency!

Training is available to Children’s Crisis Providers, Community Mental Health Agencies, Childcare Providers, and all School Personnel.

Check out the video below to learn more:

WhyTry Toolkit Demo short.mp4 from WhyTry Videos on Vimeo.

The online training will be via ZOOM from 9:00 am-1:00 pm each day. Please click on one of the following upcoming training dates to register:

Seats are very limited for each date. Registrants are encouraged to register as soon as possible to guarantee an opportunity to receive this free training.

Please direct any questions about Why Try and this training opportunity to Ellie.Larrabee@maine.gov .