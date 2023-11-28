LoanPASS PPE and Uplist Announce Strategic Partnership to Empower Loan Officers with Advanced Homebuying Tools
Dynamic Partnership to Equip Loan Officers with Market-Leading Technology
MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, November 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LoanPASS, a leading mortgage product and pricing engine, and Uplist, an innovative real estate technology platform for lenders, have announced a strategic partnership that will improve the homebuying experience for loan officers and their clients, positioning both for success in any market.
— Bill Mitchell, Chief Revenue Officer for LoanPASS
The partnership integrates Uplist's suite of smart real-time home shopping tools, including the SmartBuyer™ Tool, Quick Quotes, and the SmartView™ Flyer directly into LoanPASS's powerful product and pricing engine. This fusion of technology enables loan officers to easily deliver personalized, efficient, and tech-forward solutions direct to their homebuyers and agents with the click of a button.
Jeff Bell, President of Uplist, expresses his enthusiasm for the partnership: "We are thrilled to partner with LoanPASS, a company that shares our vision for innovation and excellence. Together, we are setting a new standard for the mortgage industry, providing lenders and loan officers with a powerful toolkit that enhances the homebuying experience, while also simplifying it. Our SmartBuyer™ Tool, Quick Quotes, and SmartView™ Flyer are just the beginning to a new line of simple technologies designed to help the loan officer operate more efficiency through LoanPASS.”
The integration of LoanPASS's precision in loan product decisioning with Uplist's real-time rate and payment information delivered to homebuyers, allows them to make an informed decision swiftly and confidently. This collaboration represents a significant step forward in the evolution of homebuying. Ensuring loan officers have the tools which allow them to respond quickly to market changes and buyer needs is paramount for their success. This partnership is set to transform the way loan officers work, making the process of buying a home as simple as possible.
Bill Mitchell, CRO at LoanPASS, adds: "The synergy between LoanPASS and Uplist marks a significant milestone in our mission to deliver leading-edge solutions to lenders. This partnership is more than a combination of services; it's a unified front that stands to benefit loan officers and homebuyers alike, ensuring that no matter the market conditions, our clients are equipped to succeed."
This collaboration is not just about technology; it's about creating value for all stakeholders in the homebuying process. Loan officers can provide exceptional service, homebuyers enjoy a simplified and informed buying journey, and agents and builders benefit from accelerated sales cycles.
About Uplist:
Uplist is a leading SaaS real estate technology for lenders, offering an innovative platform designed to transform the way loan officers, real estate agents, builders, and homebuyers interact. With features like SmartView™ Flyers, Quick Quotes, and the SmartBuyer™ Tool, Uplist aims to improve loan officer efficiency throughout the home buying process. To learn more, visit the company’s website at GetUplist.com
About LoanPASS:
LoanPASS is rapidly becoming a force in the industry when it comes to rules-based loan decisioning for all lending products. The LoanPASS open APIs allow seamless integrations with leading CRM, POS, and LOS providers. LoanPASS empowers lenders with a no-code, SaaS application with unparalleled control over loan product, pricing, and underwriting decision output. LoanPASS targets a variety of lending sectors including mortgage investors, independent mortgage banks, private lenders, banks and credit unions. To learn more, visit the company’s website at LoanPASS.io
LoanPASS.AI offers the industry’s first AI Chatbot for product, pricing, and eligibility decisions. With a mission to simplify and accelerate the loan application process, LoanPASS.AI connects borrowers with lenders through a completely virtual AI Chatbot experience, offering borrowers a secure and efficient way to confidentially shop, price and lock-in loan approvals. For more information, please visit LoanPASS.AI
