FRO – Notice of Annual General Meeting 2023
Frontline plc (the “Company”) announces that its 2023 Annual General Meeting will be held on December 12, 2023. A copy of the Notice of Annual General Meeting and associated information including the Company’s Annual Report on Form 20-F for 2022 can be found on our website at www.frontlineplc.cy and attached to this press release.
November 20, 2023
Limassol, Cyprus
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act
Attachments
- FRO - Notice of Annual General Meeting 2023
- FRO - Annual Report 2022
- FRO - Annual Report 2022_20-F
- FRO - Directors Remuneration Policy
- FRO - Directors Report
- FRO - Remuneration Report 2022