Sonalika International Tractors Wins SAP ACE Awards 2022 with Partner Crave InfoTech
SAP has named Sonalika Tractors the winner of the 17th SAP ACE Award 2023 for their digital transformation in automating Accounts with SAP technology.PISCATAWAY, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SAP, a global leader in enterprise application software and cloud solutions, has announced the winners of its 17th annual SAP ACE Awards. This year, 15 Indian enterprises were recognized for their digital-first approach and were acknowledged for their dedication to driving innovation and technology in their business operations. In a remarkable recognition of technological innovation and operational excellence, Sonalika International Tractors Limited, a leader in the agricultural manufacturing industry, has won the prestigious SAP ACE Award 2023. This accolade, presented in the 17th INDUS Board Special Recognition category, celebrates the company's successful digital transformation of automating their Account processes using SAP Build Process Automation technology.
Crave InfoTech, the technology partner, was proud to assist with the implementation.
Hosted by INDUS, the SAP India User Group, the SAP ACE Awards 2023 assessed organizations based on their technology-driven innovations in three key segments– The Game Changer, The Disruptor, and The Sustainability Champion. The competition was intense, with 156 project submissions focusing on transformative advancements across Supply Chain, Procurement, Customer Experience, Finance, Manufacturing, Human Capital, and overall Enterprise Transformation. Sonalika International Tractors Limited (ITL) distinguished itself, securing The Special INDUS Recognition – Supply Chain Transformation category after a thorough three-round evaluation.
Well-deserved Awards & Industry Recognition:
In its quest to automate their inbound logistics operations, ITL partnered with Crave InfoTech to implement SAP Build Process Automation (SBPA) solutions. This collaboration aimed to automate ITL's Accounts Payable processes, a critical component of their supply chain and financial operations.
The company has dramatically enhanced their operational effectiveness by embracing digital tools and automation. They have now successfully automated the invoice process for over 1000 vendors, achieved through standardizing invoice formats. The system automatically posts gate entries using Optical Character Recognition (OCR) technology and SAP Business Technology Platform (BTP) Process Automation. The accounts payable processes, including invoice posting, credit memos, and workflows, are seamlessly managed using SBPA tools. With instant results, the process has promptly eliminated manual, labor-intensive, time-consuming tasks across their operations.
Another notable advancement includes introducing a token system at the gate and using digital stamps for creating material documents. These innovations have reduced the execution time of various processes from 2-3 hours to just 10-15 minutes. This significant time reduction has effectively eliminated redundant manual activities, increasing accuracy and efficiency in ITL's operations.
Furthermore, this automation has given ITL real-time visibility into their inbound logistics processes. This enhanced visibility enables better planning, execution, monitoring, and management control. Implementing dashboards offering comprehensive insights has empowered ITL to make informed, data-driven decisions, further streamlining their operations.
Gaurav Sharma, the Project Manager and Tech Lead from Sonalika Tractors, expresses his enthusiasm for the victory: "The SAP ACE Award is a testament to the innovative spirit and commitment to excellence shared by ITL and Crave InfoTech. Our focus on automation and adopting advanced technologies like SBPA has transformed our internal processes and set a new industry standard."
Celebrating the success, Mr. Sunil Kumar, the Group CFO and Project Owner of Sonalika Group, said, " Receiving the SAP ACE Award is a moment of great pride for us at Sonalika International Tractors Limited. It's more than a recognition of our achievements; it's a testament to our commitment to sustainability and economic impact. This award symbolizes our contribution toward the broader economic landscape. We're proud to be leading the way in resources optimization. Our efforts in caring for the environment guide us towards a sustainable and thriving future."
This award recognizes the significant strides ITL has made in operational efficiency and innovation, marking them as a deserving winner in the industry.
About Sonalika International Tractors Limited:
Sonalika International Tractors Limited is a leading name in the tractor manufacturing industry, known for its advanced and customer-centric solutions. With a strong presence in over 140 countries, ITL is dedicated to empowering farmers with innovative, economic and reliable farming solutions.
About Crave InfoTech:
Crave InfoTech, a global technology company, specializes in SAP Business Technology Platform, Digital Supply Chain, and Industry 4.0 solutions. With a focus on driving innovation and optimizing operations, Crave InfoTech is a trusted partner for businesses looking to navigate the digital landscape.
