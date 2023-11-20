IBN Announces CryptoNewsAudio Audio Production Featuring Daniel Keller, Co-Founder of Flux

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via CryptoCurrencyWire -- IBN, a multifaceted communications organization, is pleased to announce the release of the latest CryptoNewsAudio Production as part of its sustained effort to provide specialized content distribution via widespread syndication channels.



CryptoCurrencyWire’s latest audio production features Daniel Keller, Co-Founder of Flux, a decentralized Web3 cloud infrastructure comprised of user-operated, scalable and globally distributed computational nodes.

To begin the interview, Keller discussed why he believes Flux is the best kept secret in the blockchain space.

“Up to this point, blockchain has been mostly speculatory. People have come in with the premise of ‘number go up’, so the predominant amount of development dollars that came into the ecosystem was built around marketing, PR and creating this FOMO or frothiness that comes with blockchain. Flux wanted to be completely different from that,” Keller said. “We put no money into our marketing and PR for a very long time.”

“We made a very concerted effort to not create undue and unnecessary attention around the product. We wanted to build the product out and have a fully functional ecosystem prior to engaging people in retail, business and enterprise. That’s a little bit different than what everyone else has done… That really comes down from our community and all the way up to the co-founders and across the board. To us, if we build a product and we create this frothiness around it when the product doesn’t function like it’s supposed to, they’ll come one time but then won’t return. We want to make sure people come in and see real-world solutions – a lot of them – so that blockchain can truly scale appropriately.”

Keller next discussed how Flux compares to Amazon’s AWS service.

“If you’re developing your infrastructure and deploying it on AWS, you’re not decentralized. Flux is different, because we offer the same products and services, but we’ve created a peer-to-peer model, with Flux acting as an intermediate between the two… With Flux, you have people who have compute resources and people who need compute resources, and we connect them peer-to-peer so they can basically create a virtual marketplace for compute. That breaks down the oligarchy of the Amazons and Googles who have price-controlled compute resources and stifled innovation under the guise of providing a higher level of service… Flux products are ran globally. They’re basically unfettered. You can’t censor them. That’s exactly where we need to be overall.”

Join IBN’s Jonathan Keim and CryptoNewsAudio’s latest guest to learn more about the interesting things people are doing on Flux that they could never have done before.

About Flux

Flux is a decentralized Web3 cloud infrastructure comprised of user-operated, scalable and globally distributed computational nodes. Flux provides the critical, high availability infrastructure for the New Internet. Any hardened dockerized application can run on Flux’s fully decentralized computational network. The Flux service offers a fully decentralized alternative to other service providers, while maintaining competitive pricing. Flux as the cryptocurrency powers the Flux ecosystem and is used for purchasing resources, collateralizing nodes and fueling transactions on FluxOS, rewarding both miners for validating transactions and FluxNode operators for providing computational resources. The Flux ecosystem consists of: Fluxnodes' decentralized infrastructure, FluxOS cloud operating system, Zelcore self-custody multi-asset wallet and blockchain app suite, and finally the Flux blockchain for on-chain governance, economics and parallel assets to provide interoperability with other blockchains and DeFi access.

For more information, visit the company’s website at www.RunOnFlux.io

