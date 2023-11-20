Submit Release
News Search

There were 904 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 452,096 in the last 365 days.

Actions taken at Iowa Transportation Commission on Tuesday, Nov. 14

Posted on: November 14, 2023


AMES, Iowa – Nov. 14, 2023 – The Iowa Transportation Commission approved the following items during its meeting today in Ames.

Business meeting actions taken Tuesday, Nov. 14

Order Number

Title

Action taken

Presenter

D-2024-21

Approve Minutes of the Oct. 10, 2023 Commission Meeting

Approved

Cindy Dorhout, Commission assistant,
515-239-1067

TD-2024-22

Revitalize Iowa’s Sound Economy (RISE) –Cedar Rapids

Approved

Deb Arp, team leader,
Systems Planning Bureau,
515-239-1681

TD-2024-23

Commercial Service Terminal Program

Approved
(Link to news release)

Tim McClung, aviation director,
Modal Transportation Bureau,
515-239-1689

The RISE program was established to promote economic development in Iowa through construction or improvement of roads and streets. Iowa cities and counties are eligible for funding in the form of a grant, loan, or combination thereof. Projects must involve construction or improvement of a public roadway.  There are two RISE project types:1) Immediate Opportunity, and 2) Local Development. More information is available at https://iowadot.gov/systems_planning/Grant-Programs/Revitalize-Iowas-Sound-Economy-RISE-Program.

Cedar Rapids: Up to $549,893 from the city share of the RISE Fund was approved for a Local Development grant to assist in realignment of approximately 534 feet of Arthur Collins Parkway SW located on the southwest side of town. This project is necessary to provide improved access to the commercial passenger terminal at the Eastern Iowa Airport. This project is anticipated to be completed by October 2024.

#

You just read:

Actions taken at Iowa Transportation Commission on Tuesday, Nov. 14

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more