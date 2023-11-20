Actions taken at Iowa Transportation Commission on Tuesday, Nov. 14

Posted on: November 14, 2023

AMES, Iowa – Nov. 14, 2023 – The Iowa Transportation Commission approved the following items during its meeting today in Ames.

Business meeting actions taken Tuesday, Nov. 14

Order Number Title Action taken Presenter D-2024-21 Approve Minutes of the Oct. 10, 2023 Commission Meeting Approved Cindy Dorhout, Commission assistant,

515-239-1067 TD-2024-22 Revitalize Iowa’s Sound Economy (RISE) –Cedar Rapids Approved Deb Arp, team leader,

Systems Planning Bureau,

515-239-1681 TD-2024-23 Commercial Service Terminal Program Approved

(Link to news release) Tim McClung, aviation director,

Modal Transportation Bureau,

515-239-1689

The RISE program was established to promote economic development in Iowa through construction or improvement of roads and streets. Iowa cities and counties are eligible for funding in the form of a grant, loan, or combination thereof. Projects must involve construction or improvement of a public roadway. There are two RISE project types:1) Immediate Opportunity, and 2) Local Development. More information is available at https://iowadot.gov/systems_planning/Grant-Programs/Revitalize-Iowas-Sound-Economy-RISE-Program.

Cedar Rapids: Up to $549,893 from the city share of the RISE Fund was approved for a Local Development grant to assist in realignment of approximately 534 feet of Arthur Collins Parkway SW located on the southwest side of town. This project is necessary to provide improved access to the commercial passenger terminal at the Eastern Iowa Airport. This project is anticipated to be completed by October 2024.

