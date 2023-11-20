Iowa Transportation Commission approves award for commercial service airport terminal improvements

Posted on: November 14, 2023

AMES, Iowa – Nov. 14, 2023 – The Iowa Transportation Commission today approved $10 million for the Commercial Service Terminal Program.

The Commercial Service Terminal Program will provide $10 million for commercial service airport terminal improvements. The program is funded through an appropriation from the Rebuild Iowa Infrastructure Fund. To be eligible, applicant airports were required to provide a 90 percent local match that did not include the use of federal funds. A grant was awarded toward the new airport terminal at the Des Moines International Airport (DSM).

Iowa DOT Aviation Director Tim McClung notes the new airport terminal project at DSM will replace an outdated terminal and add six new gates to increase capacity. “Airports are critical to supporting Iowa’s economy. This enhancement will improve the passenger experience and will better position the airport to meet air service demands for the future.”

Details on the Iowa DOT’s State Aviation Program can be viewed at https://iowadot.gov/aviation/airport-managers-and-sponsors/State-Funding/state-funding-programs. Additional information regarding aviation in Iowa is available at www.iowadot.gov/aviation.

#

Contact: Tim McClung, Iowa DOT’s aviation director, at 515-239-1689 or [email protected]