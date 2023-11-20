Traffic pattern changes at the new interchange near Floyd begin on Monday afternoon, Nov. 20

Posted on: November 16, 2023

MASON CITY, Iowa – Nov. 16, 2023 – If you drive on U.S. 18/U.S. 218/Iowa 27 near Floyd you need to be aware of traffic pattern changes as the new interchange near Floyd opens on Monday afternoon, Nov. 20,

Currently, U.S. 18/U.S. 218/Iowa 27 traffic is in a head-to-head traffic pattern using the eastbound lanes and ramps. If you are driving west, you will be switched to the new outside westbound lanes and be able to use the westbound ramps by Monday afternoon. The traffic signals at the eastbound ramp intersection with Floyd County Road T-44 will be switched to flashing red. If you are traveling east, you will still use the eastbound ramps and lanes on Monday.

On Tuesday, Nov. 21, if you are driving east, you will be able to use the outside lane by early afternoon. The eastbound ramps will be only used for eastbound traffic and the temporary signals will be shut off.

Help keep everyone on the road safer. Drive with caution, obey the posted speed limit and other signs in the work area, and be aware that traffic fines for moving violations are at least double in work zones. As in all work zones, you should stay alert, allow ample space between vehicles, and wear seat belts.

The latest traveler information is available anytime through our 511 system. Visit 511ia.org; call 511 (within Iowa) or 800-288-1047 (nationwide); stay connected with 511 on Facebook or Twitter (find links at https://iowadot.gov/511/511-social-media-sites); or download the free app to your mobile device.

It’s easy to subscribe to Your 511 and sign up to receive email/text alerts. Visit https://new.511ia.org/#login to sign up. For instructions and help with this feature, visit https://www.511ia.org/help/section/how-to-create-and-manage-a-511-account.html.

#

For general information about this project, contact Jason Ruter, Iowa DOT Mason City construction office, at 641-430-2367 or [email protected]