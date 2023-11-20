Concurrent Technologies Corporation Recognized as a Best for Vets Employer by Military Times for the Twelfth Year

Johnstown, PA, Nov. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Concurrent Technologies Corporation (CTC) has been recognized as a 2023 Best for Vets Employer by Military Times, a source of news and information for service members and their families. CTC is one of only eight Pennsylvania-based organizations to make the 2023 list. This year’s selection marks the 12th time CTC has been selected as a Best for Vets Employer.

The editorially driven Best for Vets program produces a highly respected analysis of a company’s efforts to recruit, retain, and support current and former service members, military spouses, and military caregivers.

“Military Times sets the standard for employer rankings for transitioning service members and veterans. Although often imitated, there is no other list that comes close to Best for Vets: Employers,” says Mort Greenberg, Military Times Senior Vice President of Media Solutions. “We stand by the rigor and soundness of this survey, which spotlights companies’ employment programs that help transitioning service members excel in their post-military careers.”

The survey captures the areas of greatest importance to transitioning service members, veterans, and their families when looking for an employer. Recruitment and employment practices, as well as retention and support programs, were given the most weight and importance in scoring and final rankings.

“Our employees who are serving or have served in the military contribute to our company’s efforts in a very meaningful way, especially considering some of our proudest achievements involve supporting our warfighters,” said Edward J. Sheehan, Jr., CTC President and CEO. “We are grateful to our military team members and recognize their unique technical expertise and workplace skills, including leadership, problem-solving, relationship-building, and many more.”

In addition to being recognized as a Best for Vets employer, CTC was named a 2023 Top Veteran-Friendly Company by U.S. Veterans Magazine. CTC has also received numerous awards from Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve (ESGR), a Department of Defense organization established to promote cooperation and understanding between Service members and their civilian employers. CTC’s ESGR awards include the Soaring Eagle, Extraordinary Employer Support, Patriotic Employer Award, Above and Beyond, Liberty Bell, Patriot, Pro-Patria, and Seven Seals. Further, CTC is a member of the Veteran Jobs Mission, a coalition of more than 315 companies committed to addressing the most pressing needs of veterans and military spouses in finding and keeping jobs.

Concurrent Technologies Corporation (CTC) is an independent, nonprofit, applied scientific research and development professional services organization. CTC collaborates with its technology transition affiliate, Enterprise Ventures Corporation, to provide transformative, full lifecycle solutions through research, development, test, and evaluation work. To best serve our clients’ needs, we offer the complete ability to fully design, develop, test, prototype and build. We deliver robust, technical, and innovative solutions that safeguard our national security, retain U.S. technological advantage, and ensure the primacy of American manufacturing. For more information about CTC, visit www.ctc.com.

