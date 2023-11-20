Hairmax® Announces New Expansion into the European Union

Strategic Alliance with Johnbeerens.com Expands Hairmax’s Global Distribution

BOCA RATON, Fla., Nov. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hairmax®, the global leader in laser hair growth, is pleased to announce it has signed an exclusive distributor agreement with Johnbeerens.com, the foremost online beauty marketplace in the region. This strategic collaboration marks a significant leap towards delivering state-of-the-art hair growth solutions to a wide customer base in the European Union.



John Beerens operates seamlessly in both B2B and B2C realms, standing out as the premier online beauty marketplace. Renowned for its commitment to exclusivity and innovation, John Beerens provides top-notch advice and the most cutting-edge, reliable products to its diverse clientele.





With a mission to elevate customer satisfaction through enhanced appearances, John Beerens has undergone remarkable growth, solidifying its position as one of the largest influencers in the beauty and hair care industry in Europe. The company's spotlight on the popular TV program, Holland's Next Top Model, has not only contributed to its success but has also transformed John Beerens into a household name.

Expressing his excitement about the collaboration, John Beerens, Owner, stated, "We're thrilled to introduce Hairmax products to our clientele. The rising demand for hair loss solutions prompted us to seek out Hairmax, a product line with clinically proven results."

Highlighting the seamless fit between Hairmax's unique line of hair growth products and the company's dedication to innovation, John Beerens added, "Hairmax's cutting-edge hair growth solutions perfectly align with our commitment to providing the best care for everyone."

Ryan Zackon, CEO of Hairmax, echoed this enthusiasm, remarking, "Partnering with John Beerens aligns seamlessly with our mission to drive sales growth in Europe. We're eager to broaden our influence in the region by joining forces with John Beerens, a leading and innovative online beauty marketplace."

About John Beerens:

John Beerens is one of the most successful hairdressers and entrepreneurs in the beauty and hair products industry in the Netherlands. With a dedicated team of beauty enthusiasts, John Beerens aims to be the largest and fastest supplier of beauty and hair products in Europe. https://www.johnbeerens.com

About Hairmax:

Since its founding in 2000, Hairmax has continued to pave the way with an innovative range of laser hair growth devices and hair wellness solutions backed by science. We created a new category in hair restoration with the launch of the Hairmax LaserComb, the first laser phototherapy medical device, FDA cleared for home use to treat hair loss and stimulate hair growth.

To date, Hairmax laser devices have been granted 8 FDA clearances and have been proven safe & effective in 7 clinical studies, with a 93% success rate. Hairmax laser therapy is drug-free, with no harmful side effects. Hairmax laser devices are ISO certified, CE certified, GMP compliant; and hold 14 Medical Device Licenses worldwide.

Media Contact:

Francesca Dubsky

fd@hairmax.com

www.hairmax.com

PH: 561.314.2430 ext. 124



