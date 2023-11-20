Submit Release
Matterport to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Nov. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Matterport, Inc. (Nasdaq: MTTR), the leading spatial data company driving the digital transformation of the built world, today announced that it is scheduled to participate in the following investor conferences:

UBS Global Technology Conference
Tuesday, November 28, 2023
Location: Scottsdale, AZ

Wells Fargo 7th Annual TMT Summit
Wednesday, November 29, 2023
Location: Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
Presentation Time: 3:00 p.m. PT

Wolfe Research 1st Annual Small and Mid-Cap Conference
Thursday, December 7, 2023
Location: New York, NY

The Wells Fargo presentation will be webcast live and archived on Matterport's investor relations website at investors.matterport.com.

About MatterportMatterport, Inc. (Nasdaq: MTTR) is leading the digital transformation of the built world. Our groundbreaking spatial data platform turns buildings into data to make nearly every space more valuable and accessible. Millions of buildings in more than 177 countries have been transformed into immersive Matterport digital twins to improve every part of the building lifecycle from planning, construction, and operations to documentation, appraisal and marketing. Learn more at Matterport.com and visit our Discover page to browse a collection of digital twins captured by our customers.

©2023 Matterport, Inc. All rights reserved. Matterport is a registered trademark and the Matterport logo is a trademark of Matterport, Inc. All other marks are the property of their respective owners.

Investor Contact:
Mike Knapp
ir@matterport.com

Media Contact:
Steve Lombardi
press@matterport.com  


