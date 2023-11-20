Matterport to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Nov. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Matterport, Inc. (Nasdaq: MTTR), the leading spatial data company driving the digital transformation of the built world, today announced that it is scheduled to participate in the following investor conferences:



UBS Global Technology Conference

Tuesday, November 28, 2023

Location: Scottsdale, AZ

Wells Fargo 7th Annual TMT Summit

Wednesday, November 29, 2023

Location: Rancho Palos Verdes, CA

Presentation Time: 3:00 p.m. PT

Wolfe Research 1st Annual Small and Mid-Cap Conference

Thursday, December 7, 2023

Location: New York, NY

The Wells Fargo presentation will be webcast live and archived on Matterport's investor relations website at investors.matterport.com .

About MatterportMatterport, Inc. (Nasdaq: MTTR) is leading the digital transformation of the built world. Our groundbreaking spatial data platform turns buildings into data to make nearly every space more valuable and accessible. Millions of buildings in more than 177 countries have been transformed into immersive Matterport digital twins to improve every part of the building lifecycle from planning, construction, and operations to documentation, appraisal and marketing. Learn more at Matterport.com and visit our Discover page to browse a collection of digital twins captured by our customers.

Investor Contact:

Mike Knapp

ir@matterport.com