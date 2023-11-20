GoodwillFinds Introduces Risk-Free Secondhand Shopping Ahead of Holiday Season

Shoppers can now return any item purchased on GoodwillFinds.com, through a partnership with Seel, enabling a hassle-free online shopping experience

WILMINGTON, Del., Nov. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GoodwillFinds , a recommerce venture helping to reimagine the future of purpose-driven resale, today announced a strategic partnership with ecommerce return assurance platform Seel that enables shoppers to return any item purchased on GoodwillFinds.com.



Through the partnership, GoodwillFinds customers are now able to purchase return assurance for any item spanning every category on the site, from clothing and shoes, to luxury and vintage items, to electronics and housewares and more, for the ability to make a seamless, hassle-free return within seven days. Unlike other resale platforms, there is no return authorization process. Customers will simply notify Seel they would like to make a return, wait for a confirmation email with the shipping label, and pack and ship their item for a full refund.

The partnership significantly enhances the customer experience on GoodwillFinds.com and makes it possible for the non-profit to compete with the return policies of other digital resale websites. Additionally, it presents consumers with more options when shopping responsibly, as second-hand shopping directly supports the circular economy and keeps items out of landfills.

“We are constantly looking for ways to make shopping on GoodwillFinds.com more convenient for those who recognize the power of shopping with purpose,” said Jim Davis, Chief Revenue Officer of GoodwillFinds. “The new return capability allows us to provide every shopper with a better experience and the peace of mind that you are taken care of if your purchase isn’t quite what you were expecting or doesn’t fit in the way you hoped.”

As a non-profit organization, every purchase made on GoodwillFinds.com funds Goodwill members’ social service programs in their local communities, including professional skills development, job training programs, youth mentorship and more. The Seel partnership ensures that GoodwillFinds shoppers can continue to support these vital community programs, even if they make a return. Returns are facilitated through Seel and do not affect the donations received by Goodwill members.

The choice to shop with purpose not only funds Goodwill's workforce development programs and strengthens communities, it keeps billions of pounds of items in circulation annually, which supports a more sustainable retail economy. To shop or learn more about GoodwillFinds’ social impact initiatives visit GoodwillFinds.com .

ABOUT GOODWILLFINDS

GoodwillFinds eCommerce, Inc. is a social enterprise comprising a re-commerce technology platform and second-hand marketplace under license from Goodwill Industries International, Inc. Proceeds from sales on GoodwillFinds directly benefit the communities from which the items were initially sourced, fueling local programs for workforce development and job training. The ecommerce platform is designed to modernize the resale shopping experience, providing personalization and thoughtful recommendations, while furthering Goodwill’s initiative to empower individuals with disabilities and other barriers to gain independence through the power of work. GoodwillFinds is also good for the planet, powering the circular economy by keeping billions of pounds of goods in use, offering consumers a sustainable way to shop nationwide. GoodwillFinds is a 501(c)(3) Nonprofit, registered in the US under EIN: 87-1302020.

ABOUT SEEL

Seel is a private company based out of San Francisco, with over 1,000 partners across the ecommerce industry. They enable platforms like GoodWillFinds.com to offer Post-Purchase guarantees to their sellers and shoppers without adding any friction to the business. Seel specializes in Return Assurance, a free-to-merchant return option that allows shoppers to opt in to returns. Seel maintains a Zero-Waste pledge by reselling all items returned to them through their partner platforms like GoodWillFinds.com. Seel works with industry leaders like Sezzle, Poizon, and Shoplazza.

