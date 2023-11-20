Submit Release
Manchester Youth Injured in Rental UTV Crash at Jericho Mountain State Park

Conservation Officer Levi Frye
603-788-4850
November 20, 2023

Berlin, NH – On Saturday, November 18, 2023 at approximately 1:00 p.m., NH Fish and Game was notified of a single-vehicle rental UTV rollover in the parking lot of Jericho Mountain State Park.

Upon receiving the report of the crash, Berlin Police, Fire, and EMS personnel responded to the scene to assist the minor operator who had suffered serious injuries because of the roll over.

Berlin Police conducted the initial investigation at the scene while a Conservation Officer responded and determined through interviews with the operator and witnesses that the youth operator had rolled the rental UTV while doing a “doughnut” in the main parking lot. No one else was injured in the crash.

The operator was transported to Androscoggin Valley Hospital in Berlin, NH by Berlin Ambulance for treatment of his serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

After investigation, it was determined that reckless operation of the UTV was the leading factor in this crash.

